Alliance grows with Gotion as members visit China sites

For a Kankakee County group made up of area professionals, economic and community officials, an April trip halfway across the globe to China was all business.

Yet, for those who made the 18-hour plane trip to tour a number of Gotion high-tech plants and facilities, it was also about the meshing of cultures as Kankakee County prepares for the imminent opening of the Manteno battery manufacturing plant.

The cross-cultural awareness presentations which Gotion officials extended to the Kankakee County contingent was most impressive to Michael Boyd, president of Kankakee Community College.

“They actively want to understand other cultures,” said Boyd, who is also board chairman of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. “They want employees from across the world to work together and understand each other. … I think a lot of times we have preconceived notions of the kind of relationships people have, and this is an organization that is promoting this cross-cultural awareness.”

Boyd was part of the group that made the trip to China — paid for by Gotion — that also included Angela Morrey, vice president of business development for the Economic Alliance; Jeff Bennett, of McColly Bennett Real Estate and vice chairman of the Economic Alliance board; Theodis Pace, an alliance board member and also president of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP; Pat Martin, former past chairman of the board for the Economic Alliance and executive vice president with Iroquois Federal; and Ryan Marion, building official for the village of Manteno.

Boyd said it spoke volumes about Gotion wanting the Economic Alliance group to know what the company was all about.

“A lot of companies are very private about their operation,” he said. “This place opened their doors and opened their checkbook to bring us to Gotion in China and help us understand what they do and who they are as an employer.”

The group was in China from April 15-22 and visited several Gotion plants as well as its research and development facility.

“We went really kind of open-minded looking to learn more about the company, learn more of how they interact on a global level and what that could potentially mean for Manteno and Kankakee County overall,” Morrey said.

Gotion’s China headquarters are in Hefei, a city of 8 million, and its global headquarters are in Shanghai, a city with a population of 26 million.

The Kankakee contingent landed in Shanghai and traveled to Hefei by bullet train, traversing 473 kilometers (294 miles) in two and half hours.

<strong>DAILY ITINERARY</strong>

The Kankakee group visited four plants in four days, and each day started with a 7 a.m. wakeup call. They were taken by bus to a plant by 8 a.m.

“We were in business meetings, and sometimes didn’t get back to the hotel until 10 p.m.,” Boyd said.

The group stayed in Hefei and visited the Gotion plant there and a nearby R&D facility. They also toured plants in Nanjing, Tongcheng and a Volkswagen plant in Hefei — all were up and operational.

The Volkswagen plant was manufacturing EVs that use the Gotion battery. At each plant site, the group met with the plant manager and upper level management who spent the entire day with the visitors. A Gotion team of employees, who will be working in Manteno, also spent the week with the Kankakee group, Morrey said.

The Gotion headquarters are massive, and the company is known for its technology, and employs nearly 20,000 people and holds 8,083 patents, according to Gotion. Volkswagen has a 25% ownership of the company.

“This is a company that is not only being successful in its current ventures, clearly having partnerships with organizations like Volkswagen is an indicator that they’re doing really well in the area of manufacturing batteries,” Boyd said.

“But they’re actively exploring patents, research and development,” Boyd added. “I believe it’s a company that’s ready to pivot to new technologies and innovate within the EV battery and energy storage system sector as well.”

Boyd was also interested with how Gotion, founded in 1998, was as an employer and how it treated its employees.

“What we saw were environments that were safe and clean,” he said. “Their employees are in an environment that is safe for them, that is clean for them. It looks like a great place to work, and every employee that we met was incredibly loyal and passionate about their employment at Gotion.”

Pace said he was impressed with the “cutting edge technology” in regards to the renewable energy, the EV battery production and the energy storage products that will also be part of the manufacturing in Manteno.

“I’m really blessed to have that opportunity to get a better understanding of the company, Gotion — the culture, the technology, the people,” he said. “It’s a global organization.”

Pace is looking forward to the seeing the renovation of the Manteno plant, and said it will be a big boost to the economy of not only Manteno, but Kankakee County.

“It’s going to be a site to see,” Pace said.

<strong>KCC’S ROLE</strong>

Boyd said part of KCC’s role is to create pathways to family-sustaining careers for its students. He repeatedly saw Gotion providing that to its employees in each plant the group visited.

Before Gotion selected the Manteno site for its battery plant, company officials toured KCC’s facilities. Boyd said Gotion liked what it saw at KCC.

“We really are providing the kind of education and training programs right now that have prepared students,” said Boyd, who added that he knows of four current KCC students are employed at Gotion.

“There are more,” he said. “We just don’t have the full list of hires yet. … “Already, I think they have seen in our students who will walk across the stage [at graduation] on May 11, skills, knowledge and habits … they’re going to work in the plant in Manteno. They’re investing in their professional development.”

KCC will continue to develop an alliance with Gotion, and the school has plans in place for a battery lab. Boyd said KCC already does some work with batteries for physical science and electrical engineering programs.

“But this will be an opportunity for us to expand that and make it not just a couple of units in our current curriculum, but have full courses and tracks of pathways of study, specifically around batteries.”

For Morrey, she was not only impressed with the cross training on machinery and technology, but also Gotion’s interest in working with other countries — Germany and now the United States.

“There’s been a group from China that went to Germany,” she said. “There will be a group from here going to China for training. … That’s really big with them because they understand that it’s not just an isolated location in Manteno. It’s not just the Germany plant operating. [The plants] are all very similar.”

The Nanjing plant will be a sister plant for Manteno, as it will be doing manufacturing that will also be done here in Kankakee County. Some future Manteno employees will spend time training in China to understand the processes.

“[Gotion] can see the bigger picture,” Morrey said. “I think that’s really important in the longevity here. They’re investing in their employees.”

<strong>NO INDOCTRINATION</strong>

In all the meetings, meals and tours, politics wasn’t a part of the conversation, specifically the Communist Chinese Party.

“We didn’t see that at all,” Boyd said.

“There was no indication of that,” Morrey said. “I felt safe the entire trip.”

Kankakee County is part of the global economy, and that’s something Boyd said residents of that community should be proud of. He noted the successes of CSL Behring, Peddinghaus and MilliporeSigma in the county.

“It’s an international economy, whether we like it or not,” he said.

<strong>China</strong>

Population: 1.4 billion

Population of city of Hefei: 8 million

Population of city of Nanjing: 8.5 million

<strong>United States</strong>

Population: 333 million

Population of Chicago: 2.6 million

Population of Illinois: 12.8 million

Population of Kankakee County: 106,000

Population of Manteno: 9,210

<strong>Time zone</strong>

China is 13 hours ahead of Central Standard Time. When it’s 7 a.m. in Kankakee County, it’s 8 p.m. in China, which has just one time zone for the entire country.