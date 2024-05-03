BTPD commissioners hire new executive director

BRADLEY — There is a new leader of the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

At a Wednesday’s special board meeting, park board commissioners unanimously approved the hiring and contract for new executive director Mike O’Shea, who has 18 years experience in parks and rec.

O’Shea will start May 13.

His starting salary will be $95,000, including incentives of $5,000 after the first six months and another $5,000 after another six months, board President Dave Zinanni said.

“Mike is a good, young person to lead us,” Zinanni said.

The park district operates on an approximate $4-million budget.

O’Shea was one of three candidates interviewed by commissioners.

The 39-year-old O’Shea has been employed in the park and recreation field in Illinois and Indiana since graduating in 2006 from University of St. Francis at Joliet. He played baseball for the Saints.

“When I was at St. Francis, my advisors talked about parks and recreation. They said since I liked being outdoors, and it had a team mentality, this is a great field to go into. It has a lot of opportunities to branch out,” O’Shea said.

“Executive director is one of things I knew I wanted to work toward. Everything aligned perfectly for me and Bourbonnais. This is a great opportunity, with a lot of potential. I’m excited to push forward.”

The BTPD oversees numerous parks, including one of the region’s most popular outdoor locations, the 160-acre Perry Farm Park along Kennedy Drive in Bradley.

O’Shea met his wife, Kerri, when both were attending St. Francis. They have five children.

The eldest of nine siblings, O’Shea said his parents moved from Illinois to Indiana in the late 1990s.

He attended and graduated from Wheeler High School in Indiana, which is near Valparaiso.

“I was always doing parks and rec with my brothers and sisters,” O’Shea said.

BTPD commissioners want to build on the recreation side in the future. O’Shea said he can help.

“My early days, I worked heavily on the rec side. That is a strength I have to help here,” he said.

O’Shea worked as the superintendent of parks and recreation for the town of St. John from June 2022 until this past January.

In January, the town council eliminated the park superintendent position for budget reasons, O’Shea said. It was one of many changes within each town department. The town did offer O’Shea a reference, if needed when they separated.

Newly-elected Town Council President Mike Bouvat said in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana that the position was not going to be filled at that time.

The St. John council replaced its town manager, fire chief and town attorney at that same meeting.

O’Shea replaces Ed Piatt, who resigned in November 2023. He was with the park district for 18 months. Piatt replaced 15-year park director Hollice Clark.

Board members in September 2021 declined to renew Clark’s contract.

Piatt said he had completed the job he was hired for, getting the district’s finances in order. He left to pursue other professional opportunities.

John Wilson was hired as the district’s interim executive director in December.

Wilson had been hired as a consultant at the November board meeting. He was helping the district in the building of its recreation programming.

On Wednesday, BTPD commissioners approved hiring Wilson as a consultant on a need-to basis.

Mike O’Shea

<strong>Family:</strong>

• Kerri, wife; five children

<strong>Education, certification</strong>

• Master of Science, Recreation, Sports and Tourism, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign 2015;

• Bachelor of Arts, Recreation Administration, University of St. Francis 2006;

• Certified Parks and Recreation Professional (CPRP)

<strong>Work experience:</strong>

• Chicago White Sox, Kid Zone Instruct, Chicago; March 2024-current (part-time)

• Town of St. John Parks and Recreation Department, St. John, Ind., June 2022-January 2024; superintendent of parks and recreation

• Town of Dyer Parks and Recreation Department, Dyer, Ind. May 2016-June 2022; director of parks and recreation

• Downers Grove Park District, Downers Grove, June 2014–May 2016; athletics and outdoor facilities manager

• Downers Grove Park District, Downers Grove, January 2009–May 2014; recreation supervisor

• Barrington Park District, Barrington, athletic supervisor/teams course facilitator; June 2007–December 2008

• Joliet Park District/Provena St. Joseph’s Athletic Club; Joliet; fitness center desk/floor attendant, adult softball site supervisor, intern; May 2006–May 2007