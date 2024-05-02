Single-vehicle crash claims life of Wilmington man

WILMINGTON — A Wilmington man was killed Sunday night when the pickup truck he was driving crashed head-on into a tree near Wilmington along South Indian Trail Road and Goodwin Road.

John M. Wandless, 63, was pronounced dead at an area hospital at 1:25 a.m. Monday, Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers said.

An autopsy was completed and the final cause and manner of death is pending the outcome of police, autopsy and toxicological reports, Summers said in a release.

Will County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash after being notified by other motorists. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to media reports.

Wandless was driving a Ford F150 pickup and crashed head-on into a tree. Sheriff’s deputies found Wandless unconscious and unresponsive as they removed him from the truck.

Wilmington Fire Department paramedics took Wandless to an area hospital.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said deputies determined that Wandless was driving his truck east on Goodwin Road when he drifted into the grassy shoulder and went off the roadway and collided with the tree.