Public turns in 725 pounds of unwanted drugs at local event

BRADLEY — The latest National Prescription Drug Take Back Day held locally at Northfield Square mall saw approximately 725 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs turned in for disposal in Kankakee County alone.

On April 27, the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG), the Pledge for Life Partnership, 79th District State Rep. Jackie Haas, 40th District Sen. Patrick Joyce, the Kankakee County Health Department, Riverside Healthcare, and local law enforcement partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

KAMEG reminds the public to call KAMEG at 815-933-1710 to report non-emergency information about drug dealing and gang problems.

KAMEG is comprised of personnel from the Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee Police Departments, as well as the Illinois State Police, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois National Guard and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.