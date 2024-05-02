Kankakee Farmers' Market returns Saturday for opening weekend

Droves of people (and dogs) from all over the area will descend upon the parking lot between South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street on Saturday as the Kankakee Farmers’ Market makes its return — marking the unofficial start of the summer season.

Set for opening day is Yoga on Schuyler, the Youth Mental Health & Wellness Fest, and an adoption event with Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

Additional May events include Kankakee County Speedway race cars and a free photobooth with Peaches Photobooth Rentals (May 11); a microchip clinic with Kankakee County Animal Control (May 18); Paula Aubry dance performance at 10 a.m. on Schuyler Ave. (May 25).

The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday May through October with dozens of vendors and informational booths. Each of the weekly events will feature a live musician or performance.

The lineup includes: Shelby Ryan (May 4); King & Ross (May 11); Allan Laskey Combo (May 18); Astro Circus (May 25); Todd Hazelrigg (June 1); Tom Lowery Trio (June 8); The Ginger Wit Band (June 15); The Tall Paul Band (June 22); Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra (June 29); Kyle Hurd (July 6); Tim Rehmer (July 13); Beeso & Friends (July 20); The Travelling Radio Show (July 27); Grant & Alaina Bahr & Mary Claire Dwyer (Aug. 3); Vern ‘N’ Vern (Aug. 10); John Sather with Linda (Aug. 17); KEDABRA (Aug. 24); Chris James (Aug. 31); Ryan Leggott (Sept. 7); Hispanic Heritage event (Sept. 14); Fox Crossing Stringband (Sept. 21); Ken and Sara Hazelrigg (Sept. 28); The John Webber Band (Oct. 5); Andrew David (Oct. 12); The Katzpa Jammas (Oct. 19); Kelli Bonomo (Oct. 26).

A total of 52 vendors are participating in the market full time. For a list of vendors, <a href="https://daily-journal.com/news/local/bourbonnais_news/kankakee-farmers-market-announces-vendor-lineup-for-upcoming-season/article_e230e618-fdc8-11ee-83cf-a79aa51cd837.html" target="_blank">click here</a> or go to <a href="https://bit.ly/4bgsqOi" target="_blank">bit.ly/4bgsqOi</a>.

During the year’s first farmers’ market, there will be several special events taking place:

• <strong>Youth Mental Health & Wellness Fest:</strong> There will be youth-focused activities presented by local community organizations. The event will include tools and tips for supporting mental health, self-care and overall wellness. Participants will have the opportunity to earn prizes. The event is hosted by various community nonprofits.

• <strong>Yoga on Schuyler:</strong> From 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., yoga will be hosted by Align Light Yoga on the north end of Schuyler Avenue, close to the intersection of Merchant Street. In case of rain, class will be held in the Align Light studio. Bring your own mat and water bottle.

• <strong>Meet Dogs from KCHF:</strong> The Kankakee County Humane Foundation will have dogs available for adoption at its booth.