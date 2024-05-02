City nears end of ARPA funds with $500K yet to be spent

KANKAKEE — The nearly $15.1-million windfall Kankakee received from the federal government in 2021 through COVID-19 funding is nearing its end as the city administration has about $500,000 remaining.

Mayor Chris Curtis informed elected leaders during this week’s Kankakee City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting that he wants all funding allotments finalized by Nov. 1.

The goal is to make sure all American Rescue Plan Act, better known as COVID-19 relief funding from the 2020 pandemic, committed before year’s end.

Any money not committed by Dec. 31, 2024, is to be returned to the federal government.

In addition, any unspent ARPA monies not spent by Dec. 31, 2026, must also be returned — meaning any money that the city has allocated but has not yet been used by the recipient.

At Monday’s meeting, the city committed the distribution of nearly $250,000 to three programs. Based on these allotments, which are to be approved at Monday’s council meeting, the city will have about $500,000 remaining.

As of March 31, the city has committed $14.7 million to numerous programs, equipment purchases, lost funding and infrastructure upgrades. Curtis said the city had nearly $328,000 which had not yet been committed.

However, he said, some funding requests — in particular infrastructure improvements — have come in under budget, meaning some additional monies will be returned and can then be reallocated.

The city OK’d $100,000 for 16 mobile cameras for the police department’s Gun Violence Prevention program. The city already has about 135 cameras in place.

While neither the mayor nor Police Chief Chris Kidwell acknowledged cameras may not prevent a crime from taking place, the system has greatly assisted with the apprehending and arrests of those committing offenses.

The committee is also recommending $115,000 to continue the summer youth hiring program, known as KEYS. This 2024 program will be scaled back to about half the size, from 34 in 2023 to 16-20 for this summer.

The KEYS program is coordinated by the city’s human resources director, Carolyn Croswell.

The third program gaining funding is the Kankakee County Justice Academy, coordinated by Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office. It is for youth grades kindergarten through high school.

The funding request was $32,500, the same amount from 2023.

Running 1-8 p.m. Monday through Friday (from June 3 to Aug. 9), the program encourages students to learn, explore and grow.

The program, which meets at Avis Huff Center, 369 N. Fifth Ave., includes tutoring and mentoring; field trips and swimming. Fishing and outdoor activities; sports, art and music education; guest speakers; dinner and snacks are provided.

In addition to the three requests, the city is also contemplating entering into an agreement with Washington, D.C.-based Strategies for Community Change, a community-wide program aimed at developing plans to curb violence.

The city has two options with program director Marcus Ellis. The first would be for a five-month initiative — meaning 2024’s summer months — or a year-long program for $80,000.

Curtis made it clear to the committee he is a supporter of the program but would not commit to it without the city council’s support.

It would be operated through the Kankakee United program which targets youth dealing with social issues.