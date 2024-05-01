Bradley sports complex officially begins with groundbreaking

BRADLEY — With the hoisting of some 10 golden shovels filled with black dirt on a brilliant, sun-soaked morning, Bradley officials officially began the 12-diamond youth baseball and softball complex.

The $45-million Bradley Sports Complex is anticipated to be a centerpiece for new development within Bradley and the surrounding region and is projected to have an annual economic impact between $33 million and $35 million.

The complex, in which soccer can also be played, is being considered a first major piece for transforming Bradley into a destination point for tourism.

The 126-acre complex immediately east of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center at McKnight Road will stretch from the north side of the Aspen Ridge Gold Course to St. George Road to the north.

Mayor Mike Watson forecasted the development will help make Bradley the “mecca” of youth baseball.

The site is only a short distance from the six-field Diamond Point baseball-softball complex owned by the Bourbonnais Township Park District along Career Center Road.

“Today’s ceremony speaks to the future of Bradley,” Watson said. “… This 12-diamond ball field is a major component for our future.”

<strong>‘DRIVING ECONOMIC IMPACT’</strong>

The site is being projected to attract upwards of 3,000 visitors per weekend during the spring and summer, pumping millions of dollars into the local economy, Watson said.

“This is about driving economic impact,” he said.

In attendance at the groundbreaking was Herb Forkenbrock, president of Bourbonnais-based Ballpark Sports Baseball Inc., a company which helps fill youth baseball and softball complexes with teams.

Forkenbrock said the Diamond Point economic impact has been annually placed at $8.5 million. He said lodging locations will be filled for miles once the site is developed and ready for action.

“This is something Bradley will be proud of into the future,” Watson said. “Bradley wants to be the youth baseball mecca.”

Village of Bradley Finance Director Rob Romo said the complex will most assuredly bring additional development to the region in terms of hotels, restaurants and retail, and the impact will stretch far beyond Bradley’s village limits.

Romo said businesses doing well, will do even better. Businesses doing OK, will begin to do well; and struggling businesses will see an upswing in revenues.

Basically, he said, it will be a development which will aid everyone.

<strong>MORE IN STORE?</strong>

Bradley has even more in store. The village is working through economic studies regarding a massive indoor water park, projected to be in or around the Northfield Square mall area.

The Bradley Village Board could give a thumbs up to the water park project yet this year if the studies indicate a $60 million to $70-million development would pay off.

Development of these sports complexes have expanded in recent years as youth travel baseball and softball have become more and more popular.

The complex along St. George Road, is immediately east of the Super Walmart store.

The sound of youngsters’ aluminum bats connecting with a fastball should be filling the air by mid May 2025, which is around the time the project is anticipated to be completed.

The Bradley administration should have a complex management team selected before the end of May.

Romo said the village has “eight or nine” applicants seeking that assignment.

Site work has already been underway and an earthwork contract of $3.21 million was awarded to Tenco Excavating, of Bourbonnais, near mid April.

All work at the site is being overseen by the watchful eyes of Providence, R.I.-based Gilbane Building Company and PSI Inc., of Kankakee, the companies serving as the project’s construction managers.