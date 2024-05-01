Angelo honored by Arthritis Foundation

On a frigid December morning about 25 years ago, Phil Angelo and his wife, Connie, were prepping to get ready for another Jingle Bell Run.

From his Kankakee Riverview neighborhood home, Phil peers out the window to look at the clock tower across the Kankakee River at Shapiro Developmental Center. He sees it’s snowing to the likes that it would make Tom Skilling gush.

“Not only was it snowing, it was zero,” said Phil, who was and still is the race director for the Arthritis Foundation’s national Jingle Bell Run.

Phil and Connie bundled up and made their way to Shapiro where the race was held then. They ask each other, “Do you think anybody will be there?”

Phil thought to himself that “No one was going to be there.” Phil and Connie were surprised as they walked up to the starting line with a below-zero wind chill.

“We showed up, and there were about 60 people there,” he said. “Many of them were members of the Kankakee River Running Club, and I say, ‘You want to go?’ “And they said, ‘We want to go,’ so we held the event.”

It’s the dedication of those runners and the Angelos that have made the Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis a 34-year-and-counting Kankakee tradition.

For Phil’s three-and-a-half decades of selfless contribution, he was named the Volunteer of the Year for the Arthritis Foundation in the State of Illinois. He was presented his award at an April 17 banquet in Arlington Heights.

“The determination of local people has been a big part of [the success],” he said. “One of the other things that makes our event the event it is, by definition, Jingle Bell runs are a Christmas-theme event.”

For the Jingle Bell Run, numerous participants dress in costume, be it Santa Claus, an elf, Rudolph, a gift box or they don an ugly Christmas sweater. The runners have fun with the event and raise money for a worthy cause, the Arthritis Foundation.

Angelo estimates the run annually raises more than $20,000 for the Arthritis Foundation as runners fundraise in addition to paying the registration fee. The 2023 Jingle Bell Run raised $22,000.

Based on Angelo’s estimation, the events have raised nearly $700,000.

“We’ve had years when it was much larger than that,” he said. “It was sort of dampened a lot by the COVID [in 2020]. And since we’ve resumed since the COVID, it’s begun to climb again.”

<strong>HOW IT ALL STARTED</strong>

Angelo became the race director by happenstance in 1991. He used to be an avid runner himself and participated in the first Jingle Bell held in the parking lot at the then Meadowview Shopping Center.

“I was a lot younger and thinner,” laughed Angelo. “… I entered many of the local races, and it was announced somewhere and I picked up a flyer. I went to Meadowview, and it was not terribly well attended. Geez, there might have been about two dozen people there.”

After the run, Angelo told the organizers that having a run in a shopping center parking lot isn’t the safest place to hold the event. He added that if they were going to hold the race again to give him a call.

“So they gave me a call [the next year] and ever since that, I’ve been the race director or the guy in charge locally,” he recalled.

Angelo’s first decision was to move the Jingle Bell Run to the grounds at Shapiro, and then it was eventually relocated to the Kankakee Community College campus where it’s been for several years. The run includes a 5K run, a 5K competitive walk and a 5K fun walk.

At the outset, the Jingle Bell Run also had the full support of then-Daily Journal publisher Jean Alice Small, who suffered painfully from arthritis.

“She had severe arthritis, and the Arthritis Foundation was one of her activities,” Angelo said. “At one point they had several activities — there was a fashion show, a tea and at one point there was a spring walk. Now those things have long faded away, whereas the run continues.”

Small told Angelo that whatever the Jingle Bell Run needed, the newspaper would give its support.

“The paper would have a big half-page ad with a coupon to clip it out and send it in,” said Angelo, who added the registration is now completely online.

The Jingle Bell Run is held annually on the first weekend of December, and Angelo hasn’t missed one race. It’s a national event, and Angelo said there are some parameters the Arthritis Foundation deems must be followed locally.

“We do not make all the decisions like the fees, and the awards and the design of the shirt,” Angelo said. “Those are all done nationally.”

<strong>VOLUNTEERISM, COMMUNITY SUPPORT</strong>

But what makes the local Jingle Bell Run a huge success is the support of the volunteers and local businesses that donate their time, money and food. Angelo said the local event attracts around 240 participants and attracts another 100 people, who either help out with the races or are there to watch.

Some businesses have been there since the beginning, including Oberweis Dairy that donates hot chocolate; Chicago Dough Pizza in Bourbonnais donates a slice of pizza; and The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park provides a cup of soup at the awards ceremony inside KCC after the race. Riverside Orthopedics and OAK Orthopedics have also been sponsors.

“If you’re having an event in December, what do people want? Some hot food,” Angelo said.

All of those businesses have been with the Jingle Bell Run for 33 years with the donations. There are many other volunteers Angelo said make the race a success, including his wife, Connie, and Gerry and Deb Morgan, who organize and help man the course every year. Darlene Cipcich and Deb Caise also help with race registration.

Another individual who was instrumental in the beginning was Lu Parkinson, who was the director of the local Arthritis Foundation. She has since passed away, and her daughter, Alicia, volunteers now for the event.

“It’s one of those things, it’s meaningful,” Angelo said about volunteering. “It leaves you with a good feeling.”