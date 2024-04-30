Manteno's Spring Showcase set for Sunday

Spring is in the air and the village of Manteno has announced its first-ever Spring Showcase: A Garden & Arts Festival set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Spring Showcase is a free, all-day community celebration of spring and the arts. This event was created with the intent for the community to come together and immerse themselves in the arts and beauty of spring, while shopping and supporting local artists and businesses.

The Spring Showcase will span from Copeland’s Bar & Grill at 51 N. Main St., to the alleyways between First Street, to The Square on Second Street. The Spring Showcase will feature A Garden Expo inside of Copeland’s Bar & Grill in partnership with Whitmore Ace Hardware of Manteno from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Guests will also be able to attend a Home Improvement Show featuring an array of home and lawn services in collaboration with the Manteno Chamber of Commerce.

Starting in the alley behind Copeland’s Bar & Grill, guests will have the opportunity to shop local artists, crafters and makers in Artist Alley: A Vendor Market from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Square on Second Street will feature a variety of entertainment and will highlight upcoming events coming to Manteno this summer. Those of which include Project Headspace & Timing’s Heroes Hogs and Hot Rods set for June 1; Acting Out Theatre Company’s Production of “Legally Blonde” set for July 19-21; and The Alzheimer Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Sept. 14.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and enjoy entertainment spanning from Dance Alive! Dance Studio to The Messengers, a Chicago-based band that covers everything from Fleetwood Mac and Little Big Town to Maroon 5. The Square on Second Street will also feature free hands-on activities that emulate the art forms architecture, culinary, dance, film, music, painting, poetry and sculpting.

“I look forward to having our community come together and kick off the spring and summer season with us. It will be a great afternoon for everyone to come out and support our local talents and downtown businesses, and I’m proud Manteno is leading the way for this kind of community experience,” said Mayor Tim Nugent in a news release.

<strong>Garden Show & Home Improvement Expo</strong>

Runs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. inside Copeland’s Bar & Grill; in partnership with Whitmore Ace Hardware and Copeland’s.

<strong>Artist Alley</strong>

Runs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. where attendees can shop and support local art; located in the alleys between First Street.

<strong>Featured events</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Square on Second, learn more about upcoming events in Manteno including Heroes, Hogs & Hot Rods; “Legally Blonde” by Acting Out Theater Co.; Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

<strong>Experience the Arts</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Square on Second, enjoy interactive art installations and activities.

<strong>Entertainment</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be live entertainment at The Square on Second. Outside lawn chairs and coolers are permitted.

• Dance Alive! Dance Studio at 11:05 a.m.

• Molly Adamson at noon

• Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet at 1:45 p.m.

• The Messengers at 3 p.m.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a>.