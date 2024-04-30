Local organizations hosting Youth Mental Health & Wellness Fest

May 1 marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Month, and various local organizations are ready to start the conversation of mental health.

On Saturday, during the first day of the 2024 Kankakee Farmers’ Market, I-KAN, Project SUN, the Kankakee County Health Department, the Kankakee branch of the NAACP, the I-Kan ROE’s Life Education Center and Pledge for Life Partnership and the Youth Advisory Council will host the Youth Mental Health & Wellness Fest.

Running from 8 a.m. to noon in the farmers’ market parking lot (at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street), the event encourages open-mindedness to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

There will be youth-focused activities presented by local community organizations. The event will include tools and tips for supporting mental health, self-care and overall wellness. Participants will have the opportunity to earn prizes.

For more information and further Pledge for Life Partnership resources and media, go to <a href="https://www.pledgeforlife.org" target="_blank">pledgeforlife.org</a>, follow on Facebook @pflpartnership, and on YouTube at Life Education Centers, Pledge for Life Partnership.

For more information and to register for events, email Brenda Wetzel, director of Life Education Center Programs, at <a href="mailto:bwetzel@i-kan.org" target="_blank">bwetzel@i-kan.org</a>.

On Friday, the national organization, Mental Health America, encourages wearing the color green for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Iroquois Kankakee Regional Office of Education, the Life Education Center and Pledge for Life Partnership are hosting the initiative Be Seen in Green, encouraging people to wear green, post a selfie on social media with the hashtag #BeSeenInGreenChallenge in an effort to spread the word about mental health awareness.