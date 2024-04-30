Daily Journal seeking Mother's Day traditions

Mother’s Day is just under two weeks away and the Daily Journal wants to hear your traditions.

We will be writing a story for Mother’s Day weekend focusing on traditions celebrated by local families. Whether you do an annual brunch, work in the garden or take a trip for the holiday, we want to hear your story.

Email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">life@daily-journal.com</a> with your name, town of residence and the tradition, as well as a photo of your family by Wednesday, May 8, to be considered for inclusion.