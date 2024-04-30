Shaw Local

Local News | Kankakee County

Daily Journal seeking Mother's Day traditions

By Daily Journal staff report

Mother’s Day is just under two weeks away and the Daily Journal wants to hear your traditions.

We will be writing a story for Mother’s Day weekend focusing on traditions celebrated by local families. Whether you do an annual brunch, work in the garden or take a trip for the holiday, we want to hear your story.

Email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">life@daily-journal.com</a> with your name, town of residence and the tradition, as well as a photo of your family by Wednesday, May 8, to be considered for inclusion.