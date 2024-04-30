Ascension Saint Mary welcomes new president Otis Story

Ascension Saint Mary is entering a new chapter in its long story.

Otis Story has been hired as president of Ascension Saint Mary — Kankakee. Story is a committed health care executive with extensive experience working with hospitals and health care systems.

“He is a transformational leader with experience in building teams, driving patient experience and quality and providing strategic direction for sustainable growth,” the organization said in a news release.

Story joins Ascension Saint Mary — Kankakee from Cook County Health System, where he was the deputy chief of staff for the office of the system president. Prior to that, he was the CEO for East Orange General Hospital in East Orange, N.J., where his accomplishments included establishing a strategic initiative for productivity and quality monitoring and partnering with a major academic medical center to create new revenue streams.

His past experience includes positions as chief restructuring officer and consultant for Cooper Greens Mercy Health Services in Birmingham, Ala., and president and CEO for Grady Health System in Atlanta. A Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), Story received his master’s degree in hospital and health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, his master’s in social services from the University of Chicago and his bachelor’s degree in science education from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

“We are thrilled to announce that Otis Story has joined our Saint Mary — Kankakee family as the new CEO of our beloved hospital,” the organization wrote in a social media post. “Otis brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to our community.”