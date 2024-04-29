First Financial hosting book drive in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — First Financial Bank is launching a book drive at its location in Kankakee, with the goal of contributing to improved financial literacy in the community. Books about personal finance and other subjects can be dropped in a specially marked bin in First Financial at 2000 W. Court St., from May 6-24.

All members of the community are welcome to join the effort, and donors do not need to be First Financial Bank clients. At the end of the campaign, First Financial associates will deliver the books to local organizations such as schools, libraries and nonprofits in the community.

“This will be a fun drive for everyone involved, and we’re looking forward to filling every one of these book bins,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank, in a news release. “Reading and financial literacy often go hand in hand, so this is an opportunity to team up with the community to help our neighbors improve their financial wellbeing.”

A list of financial resources and recommended books on finance for all ages will be available in each financial center. First Financial also offers financial wellness tools and resources online at bankatfirst.com.

During First Financial’s most recent book drive in 2022, the bank’s associates, clients and other community members collected more than 20,000 books throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

The book drive is First Financial’s effort to help local communities. The bank and its associates gave more than $4 million and 14,000 volunteer hours throughout its four-state footprint in 2023. Earlier this year, First Financial also announced a new Community Benefits Agreement in which it committed to $2.4 billion in lending and investments to low- and moderate-income clients and census tracts from 2024-2028.