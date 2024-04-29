Bourbonnais planning board votes to recommend St. Paul's school solar project

BOURBONNAIS — St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Bourbonnais would like to use solar power to help it cut costs and their need to use fossil fuels.

School officials said they are currently paying between $85,000 and $100,000 annually for their electricity bill.

The seven-row, 792-panel solar field proposed would cut that down to $5,000 or less Bob Bohlmann, St. Paul’s former executive director explained.

The project will cost the school $1 million to construct, Bohlmann said.

It is the first ground-mounted solar field application the village has received.

Eighty percent of the costs would be recouped with federal incentives, St. Paul’s Board Trustee Tom Stirnaman said.

In the first six months of St. Paul’s fiscal year, they have paid $43,000 for electricity, Bohlmann said after the meeting.

The school has an enrollment of 238 students, Pre-K to eighth grade.

St. Paul’s is located on the northeast corner of Career Center Road and West Burns Road.

The Maedowbrook subdivision runs up against St. Paul’s northern property boundary.

Bohlmann and Stirnaman presented St. Paul’s case to six-member planning board during the 50-minute meeting, which was attended by approximately 15 residents of Meadowbrook.

The school and church are located in a R-1 (residential) zone.

Bourbonnais Assistant Administrator Laurie Cyr explained all schools in the village are zoned R-1.

Cyr is the zoning administrator for the village.

“This would be setting a precedent in R-1. I don’t know if you guys want to do that,” Meadowbrook resident Brett Reum said.

Since the solar field is proposed to be ground mounted, the request for the variance for special use permit had to come before the board, Cyr said.

If the panels were located on the roof, no such permit is needed in an R-1 zone, according to the village’s code.

““I’m just putting the point out there. I’m not here to debate it,” Reum replied.

Village zoning officials researched St. Paul’s application before approving and sending it onto the zoning board, Cyr said.

The six-member board voted unanimously to recommend the project with a recommendation the height of the fence around the solar field be 8 foot and trees be planted on the north part of the property to obscure the view for residents of the subdivision.

The board’s recommendation moves next to the Economic and Community Development Committee, which meets 4 p.m. May 16 in the boardroom of the Bourbonnais Municipal Center (700 Main Street NW).

“If I can get that [bill] down to $5,000 to as much as zero dollars, look at what that does for our budget and the life expectancy of the church.” Bohlmann said.

While St. Paul’s is exempt from paying property taxes, Bohlmann explained the school has an annual staff budget of $956,000 that filters back into the local economy

“We’ve been looking at doing this for more than a year,” Stirnaman said. “Over the course of 20 years, this would help the school save $1.5 million. We have not taken this decision lightly.

“We tried to go as far away from the residential area as possible. We don’t want this to be an eyesore.”

Arborvitaes (evergreens) or some kind of bushes are planned to be planted around the fence to make it aesthetically pleasing as we can to the public and neighbors, Stirnaman said.

Meadowbrook residents Erin Reum and Nikita Tribbett both said they don’t want to see the solar field since the backs of their houses look out to St. Paul’s property.

“I think 8-foot panels would be a better idea,” Reum said. She attended the meeting with her husband, Brett.

“For me looking out the back, I do have to look at [the solar panels], I don’t want to see them either,” Tribbett said.

Along with neighbor Dwight Lockwood, Erin Reum and Tribbett voiced concerns about the affect the solar field would have on their property values.

“Has any study been done to see how that affects our property values?” Tribbett said.

Board members might feel different if they had the proposed project where they live.

“If you lived there, you’d feel different. We have some skin in the game,” Lockwood said.

“I don’t see my property value being enhanced by this at all. I hope you will consider our interests.

Putting the panels on the school’s roof would be okay, Meadowbrook resident Nathan Toepper said.

“I think we all would be in favor of that,” Toepper said.

If mounted on the roof, the school would get only 82 percent of the electrical needs of the facility, Bohlmann said.

“We were hoping for about 91% if mounted on the roof,” Bohlmann said. “A structural engineering analysis said we needed to shrink it down. Panels would project above the roofline and school officials were concerned about the aesthetics.

The solar field on the ground will produce 100% electrical, actually 110% of the needs for the facility, Bohlmann said.