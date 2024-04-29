Army veteran Peterson receives John Fulton Distinguished Alumnus Award

Kankakee Community College recently announced Eric Peterson as the recipient of the John Fulton Distinguished Alumni Award for 2024.

Peterson, a 2012 KCC graduate and CEO and founder of Project Headspace and Timing, received the John Fulton Distinguished Alumnus Award on April 18.

The honor recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions of alumni who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in their respective fields.

Peterson’s journey of self-discovery has not only transformed his life, but also illuminated the struggles faced by veterans.

“Receiving this award means a lot to me for several reasons,” said Peterson. “First off, it’s named after a Vietnam veteran who has been a pillar in this community for many years and paved the way for veterans like myself to be able to have access to care and assistance that we may not have had otherwise.

“Kankakee Community College was the school that gave me the tools I needed to take on several careers that brought me back to this area to start my nonprofit. And what may mean the most to me, is that KCC is also the school that gave my mother the tools she needed to succeed in this country when she moved here from the Philippines.”

Peterson has also been nominated by the KCC Foundation for the 2024 Illinois Community College Trustees Association Distinguished Alumni Award.

Peterson has achieved many personal and professional achievements, including awards such as Hometown Hero, Nonprofit of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, and more.

As a veteran, Peterson faced personal challenges, including PTSD and substance abuse.

Instead of succumbing to despair, he founded Project Headspace and Timing. This 501©(3) nonprofit promotes positive mental health practices to U.S. military veterans by working to unify them with their communities, nature, and themselves.

The organization’s impactful initiatives, such as the Spartan Shield Veteran Advocacy Program and Troops on Trails, highlight Peterson’s commitment to positive engagement and mental health practices for veterans.

Despite facing personal obstacles, including the suicide of a teammate and death of his mother, Peterson remains dedicated to advocating for veterans, emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness and community support.

“I am eternally grateful to do work worthy of receiving this award, and cannot thank KCC enough for their unwavering support,” he said.