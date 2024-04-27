Robert Miller, Riverside icon, dies

Robert Miller shared the story often. He had likely recalled it dozens or even hundreds of times.

When he interviewed to become president of then-known-as Riverside Hospital, he entered Kankakee along Illinois Route 113.

“What a beautiful setting,” he would say. “What a great place for a hospital.”

While much of the surrounding area where Riverside Hospital was set to be constructed was only grass, trees and other vegetation along the banks of the Kankakee River, there is likely not a doubt that in Miller’s mind, the hospital was already standing, already serving, already bustling.

A man of vision, Miller most certainly saw what all residents in and around Kankakee County now see, and that is a state-of-the-art health care facility serving its community.

Opened on Jan. 12, 1964, as a 136-bed facility, Miller is one of just three to have led the organization, which is now not just the leader in the region’s field of healthcare but also Kankakee County’s largest employer.

Miller died April 9 in San Antonio, Texas. He was 96.

“He built a hospital. It’s almost unimaginable to me,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside’s third president and CEO. “It’s almost overwhelming. Where do you start? It’s just incredible.”

Up until Riverside went from plans on an architect’s table to a brick-and-mortar reality, Kankakee County had been a one-hospital community, St. Mary’s Hospital, just west of downtown Kankakee.

Maggie Frogge, who served as a vice president in Miller’s tenure, had interviewed with Miller. He informed her the position she had sought had been filled, but he was not going to let her walk out of the medical center.

He asked if she would be interested in heading up the formation of a new unit, this one focusing on cancer care.

She was hired in 1980 as administrative consultant and clinical nursing specialist. In 1987, she was elevated to vice president of clinical services and two years later to senior vice president of clinical services.

During Miller’s tenure, Frogge eventually became executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“He had the unique skill of finding people who had shared vision, people who’s visions aligned,” she said. “He could spot whose values aligned with where he wanted the organization to go.”

<strong>‘TOOK BULL BY THE HORNS’</strong>

Kankakee attorney David Jaffe has been on the Riverside Healthcare Foundation Board for nearly 40 years. He was at the table when Miller would bring expansion initiatives, new equipment purchases or redevelopment projects to the board.

Jaffe said on one occasion following a Miller presentation, he questioned the hospital president.

“He didn’t like it,” Jaffe explained.

With his foundation term nearing its conclusion, Jaffe learned he would not be asked to return to the board.

After some reconsideration, Miller later reached out to Jaffe. Miller wanted him to stay on the board.

“You asked a good question,” Miller told him. “I will come to the meetings better prepared.”

“He took the bull by the horns,” Jaffe said. “He was a very capable guy. I think being a CEO of a medical organization presents so many challenges. It’s political. It’s medical. It’s labor [workers]. It’s doctors. It’s construction. It’s insurance. It’s so many things.

“Mr. Miller was perfect for the job. He was calculating. He was smart.”

And Jaffe said, much of what Riverside is today is due to the solid foundation Miller put in place from the earliest of days, dating back to the day Riverside had only one employee: Robert Miller.

<strong>HANDS-ON LEADER</strong>

Kambic said during Miller’s first 20 years at the helm of the hospital he had a role in the hiring of every single employee.

Kambic started at the hospital in 1985. He was one of the first employees who was not formally hired by Miller.

Kambic became the hospital’s third president and CEO. Kambic followed the 10-year tenure of Dennis Millirons, who took the helm in 1993. Amazingly, an organization started in 1964, a space of 60 years, has had only three CEOs.

Again, Kambic used the words “unimaginable” and “overwhelming” when trying to describe the task Miller faced as he oversaw the first bricks being put in place to the time the hospital opened.

Kambic chuckled at what type of reassuring words Miller must have used as he recruited doctors, nurses, technicians and everyone in between to commit to a hospital which did not yet exist.

“Bob Miller was a true visionary,” Kambic said.

Kambic added that Miller had the ability to see what was needed for Riverside to best serve residents and worked with the community to make it happen.

“Thanks to the strong foundation he created, Riverside was able to grow and continue to meet the needs of Kankakee and the region,” he said. “There are patients today benefiting from Bob Miller’s vision and his passion to bring that vision to reality.”

Kambic said Miller saw more than just a hospital. Miller was instrumental in the formation of Riverside’s senior living housing and establishing the nursing home as part of its continuum.

Miller opened the inpatient acute rehabilitation unit and was aggressive in creating Riverside’s behavioral medicine service line, Kambic said.

“Mr. Miller was adamant from the day we opened that residents of the area would not need to go to the big city for the highest possible care, they would get that right here in Kankakee,” Kambic said. “That vision continues to guide us.”

<strong>LOOK OUTSIDE HOSPITAL’S WALLS</strong>

A later vision for Miller was bringing medical services to those in areas where getting themselves to the Kankakee-based hospital and physician offices was difficult.

Dr. Stonewall McCuiston, Riverside’s chief medical officer, was recruited in 1989 by Miller with that task in mind. McCuiston and others set out to establish medical care in the Pembroke Township and Hopkins Park areas.

Now in his 35th year as a Kankakee County physician and the recipient of the organization’s 2018 Samaritan of the Year honor, McCuiston still travels to the eastern Kankakee County region bringing medical care.

“It is not a money maker, but it is part of the Riverside mission,” McCuiston said.

It was also one Miller often spoke about with great passion, he said. Miller did not just speak words.

“He put words into action,” McCuiston said.

McCuiston noted many people express the need for such delivery of service, but they often fail to deliver.

“I was a little skeptical,” McCuiston confessed, but soon learned Miller’s words were not hollow.

“He was true to this mission,” he said while noting the two Riverside Healthcare leaders who followed — first, Millirons and now, Kambic — have continued the mission.

“He wanted Riverside to look at the whole community,” McCuiston said. “That’s why we are a health care leader — it’s part of his legacy. He wanted to do what was right for the community.”

<strong>RIGHT PERSON, RIGHT TIME</strong>

Like McCuiston, Frogge said perhaps Miller’s lasting legacy will not be the Kankakee westside medical campus, but rather the outreach campaign he brought to leadership and said it was the hospital must do.

“He wanted Riverside to stretch out and look forward. He would say ‘Let’s see if we can do that,’” Frogge recalled. “That takes a certain amount of courage and sprinkles of fearlessness.”

“He was not one to say ‘we’re good,’” she said, meaning the hospital had done enough. “He always had everyone thinking: What is the next step? How can this go further?”

Said Frogge: “Bob Miller was at the right place, with the right people, at the right time.”

Riverside Healthcare has had incredibly stable leadership since its creation in 1963.

In its 64-year history, the health system has had only three presidents and CEO:

• Robert Miller — 1963-1994;

• Dennis Millirons — 1994-2006;

• Phil Kambic — 2006-present.