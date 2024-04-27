Rehab of Quail, Glenn's parks set

BRADLEY — While Bradley leadership considers monumental changes regarding a water park complex and a baseball/softball campus, they have not forgotten neighborhood sites.

At this week’s Bradley Village Board, trustees unanimously approved the $1.24 million bid from Bradley-based construction firm R&R Inc./Ruben E. Smith Construction.

R&R’s bid was one of four received.

Two other bids were: Johnson Downs Construction Co., $1.42 million; and Kankakee Valley Construction Co., $1.5 million.

A fourth bid came from Art’s Landscaping of Bourbonnais, but was only for landscaping work so it was not considered.

The village previously purchased new equipment for the park through a state bid process. The park projects are expected to be completed this year, but likely after summer ends.

The two-acre Quail Park, in the Bradley subdivision of Quail Hollow, immediately south of Armour Road and east of the recently-named Bradley Boulevard, will have $101,321 of equipment installed.

Glenn’s Park, a half-acre park near the River Valley Special Recreation Association at 1335 E. Broadway St., will have equipment installed designed for those with special needs. The Glenn’s Park equipment totals $128,712.

In all, the village owns and operates 17 parks.

Quail Park will feature four pickleball courts, a sheltered area and play areas.

In addition to play areas, Glenn’s Park will also feature a bocce ball court on artificial turf, a picnic area as well as an 18-foot-by-18-foot gazebo.

It is the goal of Mayor Mike Watson and the six-member village board to attend to the needs of the parks on a systematic basis.

Watson has said when these two park projects are completed, the plan is to move on to another for upgrades.

Of course, Bradley is in the midst of a massive overhaul of its signature park, Lil’s Park, along East North Street. This 15-acre park is going through a $3.56-million upgrade, including the installation of a 6,000-square-foot splash pad for summertime fun.