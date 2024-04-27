PRINT ONLY Chebanse General Store anchors downtown revitalization

Just more than two years ago, two Chebanse natives saw a need in their community and took a leap.

Mother-daughter duo Cindy Charbonneau and Brittany Cotter, both lifelong Chebanse residents, opened the Chebanse General Store in October 2021 on Chestnut Street in downtown Chebanse.

Offering “more than a convenience store and just less than a superstore,” the general store became the nearest option for locals to stop by for everything from a cold drink and a snack to market produce and beer.

Chips, candies and treats line the shelves along with canned and dry goods and various drugstore items.

Local meat from VanWassenhove Farms and Behrends Family Farm, both in Cabery, share a designated cooler.

There are frozen pizzas, fresh eggs, fountain drinks, hot coffee and tea. A variety of beer, wine and liquor as well as tobacco, bait worms and tackle items are all in stock.

Fresh flowers often can be found from the Field of Flowers in rural Chebanse.

Also offered are hot food items, cold scoops of Hershey’s Ice Cream and the nostalgic “penny candy” that allows kids to choose eight pieces for $1.

Cotter, a 2007 Central High School graduate, said she remembers going to the small store as a kid and getting candy.

“We’re trying to bring back those memories,” she said.

The business sponsors a local youth softball team, offers ice cream discounts to athletes after games, raffles giveaways to customers and participates in community events.

Even as a Casey’s gas station and a Dollar General have rolled into town, most residents stop in to the general store first, said Jen Surprenant, co-owner of the new neighboring restaurant, Whistle Stop Cafe & Bar.

“We support each other here,” Surprenant said.

The Chebanse General Store at 151 S. Chestnut St. is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.