Peotone Travel Center opens, Holiday Inn Express 'coming soon'

Daily Journal staff report

The Peotone Travel Center opened near the Interstate 57 interchange at Peotone on Dec. 1, 2023, featuring amenities such as fast-food outlets, a lounge and, of course, fuel.

Spearheaded by developer Suhas Patel, the project aims to boost the local economy and is part of a broader development plan, including a future Holiday Inn Express.

Village officials anticipate increased commercial activity and tax revenues, enhancing community services and infrastructure.

The center is at 601 S. 88th Ave., Peotone, immediately west the highway interchange.

According to The Vedette, based out of Peotone, Peotone Mayor Peter March was the first customer.

“We are excited to have the Peotone Travel Center open for business today,” March said.

“It has been a long journey, but seeing the final product makes it all worthwhile. I want to thank the developer, Suhas Patel, for his perseverance and vision.”

The travel center features a Dunkin’ location, which recently hosted a ribbon-cutting<strong>.</strong> The first 100 customers had the chance to win free coffee for a year from that location.

Also inside the 18,000-square-foot truck stop is video poker, a truckers lounge, a spa/sauna and a food court, which features a Charleys restaurant that serves wings and cheesesteaks.

The project was estimated to cost $26 million, and plans include a Holiday Inn Express that is expected to break ground this year. The hotel will sit directly behind the travel center to the north. A sign outside of the truck stop features the Holiday Inn Express logo with the wording “Coming soon.”