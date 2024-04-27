Heitz will stay on during KVPD executve direct search

KANKAKEE — Current Kankakee Valley Park District Executive Director Dayna Heitz will be staying on until her successor is hired.

Park board members voted Monday by a 5-0 margin to keep Heitz on during the search process.

Per her contract, Heitz gave 60 days’ notice to the board of commissioners on April 1. She has a current salary of $114,855.

Heitz has been the KVPD’s executive director since 2016.

“They did ask me to stay,” Heitz said. “I’m good with that.”

Heitz said she has a few grants she wants to get before she leaves.

On Monday, the commissioners approved hiring Executive Decisions Consulting for $8,600 to help in the hiring process.

Heitz said the hope is to have a new executive director hired by August or September.

<strong>SUN RIVER TERRACE</strong>

The commissioners approved hiring Upland Design, of Plainfield, to provide architectural design work for updating Mayor RJ Bailey Park in Sun River Terrace..

The $1.9 million project will include a fishing pier, small boat ramp and playground equipment.

The funding comes from state grant money and money in the state’s budget secured by State Rep. Nicholas Smith and State Sen. Elgie Simms Jr.

“It is a beautiful park. The people out there utilize it a lot,” Heitz said.

<strong>COBB PARK</strong>

The walking path at Cobb Park will be getting a new load of crushed limestone.

KVPD is paying for the project with $30,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act allocated to the park district by the city of Kankakee.