Gavin touts new Visit Kankakee County

KANKAKEE — While Visit Kankakee County, the new, pared-down version of the former Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, remains committed to tourism, its greater role is marketing this region.

Nicole Gavin, Visit Kankakee County’s executive director, explained at a Kankakee County Board committee meeting this week that the refashioned organization is on a mission.

During a presentation Tuesday to the county board’s Executive Committee, Gavin unveiled the focus and vision of the county’s tourism agency that still plays an integral role in attracting visitors to the Kankakee region.

“Basically we are the marketing arm for the county, so we are here trying to bring in different business, out of town for commercial [reasons], for families having get-togethers, different types of tourism reasons,” she said.

“We’re definitely here to expand the experience and also drive economic growth and quality of life for not only our residents, but then anybody else that’s coming here.”

It was also Visit Kankakee County’s pitch to have the county board approve the intergovernmental agreement among the county, the city of Kankakee and the villages of Bourbonnais and Manteno.

The new two-year agreement calls for each contributing member’s annual dues to the tourism organization to be $60,000 plus $5,000 for each hotel.

“A countywide CVB doesn’t exist without us, so take that responsibility very seriously,” said county board Chairman Andy Wheeler to the other 12 Executive Committee members.

The county has two hotels so its membership dues will be $70,000, and the Executive Committee gave its unanimous approval. The IGA now moves to the full county board to give final OK at its May 14 meeting.

“Our portion in our two hotels is basically what we do now,” Wheeler said to the committee of the $70K. “So you’re being asked at some point to continue on with what we’ve been doing before.”

If the county collects more than $70,000 from the 5% hotel tax, the overage goes into the general fund.

Bourbonnais and Manteno have approved the IGA, and the agreement will soon be presented to the city of Kankakee. The new IGA goes into effect on July 1.

The revamped IGA was necessitated when the village of Bradley made it official in March of its desire to pull out of the previous long-standing IGA that funded the tourism bureau. Gavin also said 18% of the Visit Kankakee County’s budget is derived from grants.

Previously, all of the 5% hotel tax from the county’s hotels and motels went to the CVB. Bradley contributed the bulk of the funding, about $600,000 of the roughly $950,000 budget. Visit Kankakee County’s board of directors will shrink from 11 to four with each member getting one seat.

The budget will also shrink to $450,000, but Gavin isn’t deterred.

“I’m very excited about what we do, and I think it’s super important for our area,” she said. “I feel like the tourist activity has just been increasing over the years. I want to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Gavin said the loss of Bradley will impact the bureau’s staffing and the marketing campaigns, but it planned ahead for the expected drop in funding.

“We did get a lot of assets collected this past year with video and photography, so we can keep doing what we’re doing,” she said. “And there are lots of opportunities for different marketing that are not as costly, but we were trying to really promote the area. Our goal is to keep being creative, keep doing things, even with the loss of budget.”

<strong>WHAT’S NEW</strong>

As part of her presentation, Gavin showed 10, 15-second video vignettes, promoting Kankakee County that will soon be shown through social media sites in markets of Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis among others.

She wanted to keep the videos under wraps until the campaign is launched this coming week, but they highlight what the county has to offer such as craft beer, golfing, fishing, boating, music fests, the Frank Lloyd Wright House, Haigh Quarry, the farmers market and the speedway.

Wheeler pointed out that residents in Kankakee County likely won’t see the advertising unless they travel outside the area.

“You may see some of these, but they’re geared for people in other areas to see,” he said.

“About 90% of our marketing is outside the area,” Gavin said. “Aside from our social media, which a lot of local residents do see, everything else is out in the wild.”

Gavin played for the committee what she called “stingers” that will hit a variety of platforms.

“You’ll see [them] on Google through social media,” she told the board. “We will be on CTA in the city [Chicago]. We’ll be on billboards, we are doing audio spots when you’re listening to your audiobooks or podcasts [as commercials]. We’ll also have video spots on YouTube, so in between when you’re watching things on YouTube. We’re also looking at Comcast, so just a couple of different options.”

Visit Kankakee County’s data shows that visitor spending in 2023 in Kankakee County was $171.6 million, up 17.5% from 2022. The direct local tax revenue was $6.6 million, an increase of 17.8%, and the number tourism related jobs (hospitality) was 1,229, up by 1,107.