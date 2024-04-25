County looking to earn more interest from special funds account

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County could add about $1 million to its general fund just by collecting interest off its special funds account.

It’s a novel idea that Kankakee County Treasurer Nick Africano realized could be done after completing a banking review of the county’s accounts earlier this month, he said at Wednesday’s Finance Committee meeting.

“There’s an average collected balance in the special fund of $18-and-a-half-million a month,” Africano said. “… We presently get 3% interest on that account.”

The potential new account would pay 4.95% which would nearly double the amount of interest income.

Africano said there are only three banks in the county that can handle the size of those accounts, and those are PNC, First American Bank and Midland States Bank.

He said the county generally doesn’t work with PNC because the bank won’t collect property taxes from homeowners, while all the other banks will do that for the county.

“Midland States came back to us with a product that they created for us which will create an automatic sweep account, that will sweep daily from the special fund from our tax collection account into a interest-bearing account, not a money market,” he said. “It’s absolutely totally liquid for 4.95% interest.”

Through this product, Africano said the county would make $80,000 per month in interest just on the special funds which would be nearly $1 million ($960,000). That money would go into the general fund.

“That is a very complicated banking situation, as Steve [McCarty, finance director] could attest,” Africano said. “There’s lots of funds that funnel into the special fund. I believe there’s some government entities that pay into the special fund, so changing it’s not something we can do overnight.”

Africano added that the county will look to begin the process once property tax collection for the year is completed in September.

There are more than 30 accounts that funnel into the special funds, with the largest being general fund, pension fund, unclaimed legacies & bonds and GIS fund. The money that flows through is short-term, but at 4.95% interest, it adds up quickly.

“They all have their own ownership,” McCarty said of the accounts within the special fund. “They all have to be distributed according to ownership.”

While the money is sitting in the special fund awaiting distribution, the county can collect the interest.

“Midland States came back very aggressively,” Africano said. “I thought they want our business. First American would like to keep our business, so we’re not going to move everything to one place at this point. But I think we’re looking at it from the standpoint of instead of us coming to you to tell you how we can do this better, you should be our banking partners coming to us.

“Certainly, what Midland States did at 4.95% is pretty darn aggressive for an absolutely liquid account. … We’re really, really excited about it.”

Africano added that the interest is money that can help offset other costs to the county.

“We’ve seen what interest does, especially when you actually have money in the bank,” County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said.

There will be “ton of work” to do to get it set up, Africano said.

“Just so everybody knows as it’s been asked recently, we move money around to all banks in the county,” he said. “We try to except the one I mentioned earlier. We try to move it all around community banks, bigger banks, smaller banks. Obviously, it has to be collateralized.”