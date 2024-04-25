Bradley adopts $21.8M budget

BRADLEY — With cash reserves soaring to $15.8 million and pending projects moving from planning to construction, there is good reason for the smile on Mayor Mike Watson’s face.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, by a 5-0 vote, trustees approved a surplus Fiscal Year 2025 budget which had expenses of $20.4 million and revenues of $21.8 million.

The village will set aside approximately $250,000 into the cash reserve fund and set another $1.2 million of the projected Fiscal Year 2024 surplus of $2-million surplus for the village’s infrastructure fund to step up ongoing road, alley and sidewalk projects as well as other infrastructure needs such as problem storm water drainage issues.

Kankakee County’s undisputed leader in retail, Bradley leadership is projecting to receive some $16.4 million in sales taxes. While that figure represents a very strong number, the village scaled back its sales tax figure from last year’s projection of $17.5 million.

The budget year begins May 1.

A big addition to the new budget is $500,000 from hotel tax revenue. In past years, the hotel tax went to the Visit Kankakee County tourism organization.

The village, however, announced it would not be renewing the intergovernmental agreement to be a member of the organization, so the village will retain 100% of the taxes gathered through that fee.

Another key injection into the budget is the sale of marijuana. The village is projecting to bring in some $225,000 through the local cannabis tax as two recreational marijuana stores are operational within Bradley.

The new budget also factors in the potential loss of some $800,000 the village would lose due to the state’s potential elimination of the 1% grocery tax Gov. J.B. Pritzker has pushed for the past several weeks.

The surplus budget also takes into account the continued return to property owners of the village’s portion of property taxes. The annual return of property taxes equals $2 million.

“It’s a good time to be in the village of Bradley,” finance director Rob Romo stated after presenting some of the highlights of the 2025 Fiscal Year budget.

Following the meeting, Romo said the village continues to invest in all areas and long-discussed projects are nearing their start, most notably the Bradley Sports Complex, the 315 Bradley Music Festival and continued study of an indoor water park.

The village only recently opened a second Bradley Fire Department station and has ordered a new fire engine, in addition to expanding personnel with the fire squad.

“Mayor Watson talks the talk and walks the walk,” Romo added.

The village’s largest expense, as with most municipalities, is with the police department. Bradley’s 38-member police department has a budget year expense of $7.7 million, up from $7.2 million.

A significant portion of the year-over-year increase in police pension payment and an increase in officers. The department’s expense for salaries grew from the budgeted $3.6 million in 2024 to $3.9 million this coming year.

The fire department has a projected expense of $2.6 million, up from $2.2 million. Firefighter salaries and overtime are anticipated to be up some $250,000 and insurance another $100,000.

Like police, contributions to the fire pension also are increasing by nearly $50,000.

Following the unanimous recommendation last week from the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission, Bradley trustees OK’d the special use permit for Caliber Collision Center.

Caliber needed the permit to operate the soon-to-be-renamed site the company is purchasing. Caliber is purchasing the longstanding Bradley business, Randazzo’s Gallery Collision Center, 385 E. North St.

Randazzo’s has been owned and operated by Mike Randazzo since 1981.

The change of ownership is expected to be completed on May 10, bringing to a conclusion the 42-year career of Mike Randazzo, of Bourbonnais.

Caliber, based on Lewisville, Texas, is one of the nation’s largest auto body businesses in the nation with some 1,700 sites in 43 states.

The North Street location was opened by Randazzo in 1994. He had operated his business at three different Bradley sites since starting the business.