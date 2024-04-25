Alpha Kappa Alpha, KVPD honoring Arbor Day

Arbor Day is Friday and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority International Sisterhood will celebrate with a two-day event while Kankakee Valley Park District honors the holiday on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Alpha Kappa Alpha will be planting trees and cleaning the greenhouse at Lorenzo R. Smith, 4120 South Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park. Their goal with this project is to promote Earth Science.

At noon Saturday, the group will be at the Exploration Station near Perry Farm Park to plant a tree.

From 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Old Fair Park, on Fair Street and North Harrison Avenue in Kankakee, Kankakee Valley Park District will host an Arbor Day event titled I Speak For the Trees. The event is sponsored by Anya and David Baron and the Democrats for Sustainable Progress.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include a morning of tree planing and a clinic on tree care and tree identification.