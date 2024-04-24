Manteno approves budget, has $11.5M in general fund

MANTENO — Manteno, much like other Kankakee County municipalities, is bracing for a potential loss of the 1% grocery tax as part of its operating budget.

Fortunately, Manteno is ending Fiscal Year 2024 with $11.5 million in its general fund balance, so it will be able to handle an expected loss of $125,000 if Gov. J.B. Pritzker gets approval from the state legislature on the elimination of the 1% tax that is collected by the state, but is distributed to local municipalities.

“We’re hoping somehow that does not happen,” said Chris LaRocque, village administrator.

In a special meeting of the Village Board of Trustees on Monday, Manteno unanimously approved its $13,567,100 budget for Fiscal Year 2025. The village will have a beginning balance of $11,559,204 on May 1 — the start of the new fiscal year — and a total revenue in the general fund for FY2025 of $7,770,900 for a total funds available of $19,330,104.

The 2025 budget is an increase of more than $4 million from the 2024 budget of $9,510,037. Most of that is because of the upgrades to Thies Park, which will cost close to $3 million when completed later this year.

Manteno will still have a general fund balance of $5,763,004 at the end of FY2025 on April 30, 2025.

“Every year, we kind of go through the same process,” said LaRocque, who gave an overview of the budget before the vote. “We reach out to the department heads to make sure that they give us good information [on expenses]. We start this process in January, so that we have adequate time to make sure that we get everything done.”

The biggest expense for FY2025 is administration of $6,865,500 which makes up nearly 51% of the budget. Administration includes all wages for village personnel and the upgrades at Thies Park. Public safety (police) is the next biggest expense at $4,348,650 for 32% of the budget. Public works is third at $1,837,700 for 13.5%.

Revenues for the FY2025 budget are driven by property tax ($1.9 million, 24.6%), sales tax ($1.6 million, 20.4%) and income tax ($1.5 million, 19%).

“Property tax, obviously, last two years, we’ve given back for single-family homeowners,” LaRocque said. “They’ve gotten all their village portion of the property taxes back.”

Mayor Tim Nugent said the village will continue to reimburse homeowners for the village portion of real estate taxes, while also paying the garbage fees each month. Those two elements cost the village approximately $1.3 million annually. This is being paid for from money it received from the $25-million sale of its sewer system to Aqua in 2018.

“We heard the message that people talk about their real estate taxes are too high,” Nugent said. “We’re doing what we can do in order to reimburse them to try to be able to make Manteno a more affordable place to live.”

There’s approximately $5.5 million left from the sale of the sewer system that is still drawing interest in a money-market account. Nugent said the village will continue to reimburse homeowners that file an application to do so, as well as paying the garbage fees.

“How long that will be able to continue is going to be dependent strictly on the interest income that we have sitting there,” he said. “But we’ll continue to do that in the obviously the foreseeable future.”