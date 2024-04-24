Indoor water park study set

BRADLEY — Another step has been taken to bringing Bradley closer to constructing the largest indoor water park in Illinois.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees OK’d a $149,000 expense to hire Sauk City, Wis.-based designer Ramaker to further develop cost and revenue projections for the proposed 2-acre indoor water park and the attractions immediately surrounding the indoor complex.

The exact location of the water park has not yet been determined, but it would be in the immediate area of the Northfield Square mall property, which is located at Interstate 57’s 315 interchange.

The village owns considerable properties already at the mall as well as acreage immediately southeast of the mall in the area where the hotels have been built.

The complex would be located on as much as 15 acres, village officials noted after the board meeting.

The hope is the study could be in the hands of the village administration by August or September.

If the administration and board get a favorable report, it is a possibility the village could be making a decision before the end of 2024 on an architectural firm to design the proposed complex.

If all goes as planned, the park would take three years to construct, meaning it would likely be 2028 at the earliest before the complex, estimated to accommodate 1,700, would be opened.

Watson said after the meeting that by no means do any of these reports mean the village has made a “yes” or “no” decision on development of such a project.

He did note, however, the just-approved Fiscal Year 2025 budget does include a line item for $2 million for architectural fees.

“I think it’s going to come out precisely where we think it will be,” Watson said.

Numbers have ranged from $60 million to $100 million to construct such a park. The mayor said as numbers become more refined he has become more confident it can be built for $60 million to $70 million.

<strong>ANNUAL PROFITS PROJECTED</strong>

He noted that is a considerable figure. He said because the village is not looking for huge profits, like private ownership would, he believes a 20-year bond could be paid off by park proceeds and the village could still pocket $2 million to $3 million for the village’s general operating budget.

Estimated to be some 90,000- to 100,000-square-feet under roof, the proposed Bradley complex is now projected to be in range of $60 million to $70 million to construct.

The study will be split into two sections: construction projection and operation costs. American Resort Management, of Grand Prairie, Texas, will also provide information and costs regarding management of such a site.

Ramaker Master Planning Services will be paid $100,000 and American Resort Management Master Planning, $49,000.

Ramaker’s approach will be broken into several aspects:

• Identify and define overall needs, desires and project’s end goal;

• Create an optimal design solution;

• Develop and design an economically feasible construction plan;

• Produce a construction timeline and contract.

American Resort is the management service for Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, the site Bradley is patterning its development around. Epic Waters is based in Grand Prairie and was recently visited by Mayor Mike Watson and village finance director Rob Romo.

The contract will give the village administration and board a somewhat more refined view of what a Bradley park could look like and as well as operating expenses and revenues.

It is most likely the park will be owned by the village, but operated and managed by an outside firm, perhaps American Resorts.

Ramaker, established in 1992, has a staff of 120 located in 17 states. The company has completed projects in all 50 U.S. states as well as a handful of projects outside the U.S.

In addition to aquatics and recreation projects, the company designs commercial, government, hospitality, restaurants and multi-family housing projects among other work.

In addition to Epic Waters, the company helped design the Medusa’s Slidewheel in the Wisconsin Dells; Wilderness Resort indoor waterpark at the dells; and the Jay Peak Resort indoor waterpark, in Jay, Vermont.

The foul ball from Mother Nature put the brakes on the groundbreaking ceremony Bradley had set for Tuesday for the $45-million, 12-diamond Bradley Sports Complex.

The groundbreaking ceremony at the 126-acre site just off of St. George Road near the Super Walmart has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. April 30, weather permitting.

It appears the sooner public officials and construction crews can get shovels into earth, the better.

Bradley is not alone when it comes to developing baseball and softball complexes.

On Monday, New Lenox officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on a 100-acre site next to Silver Cross Hospital. The New Lenox Sports Complex will rest on a site at Interstate 355 and Interstate 80.

The site will feature 29 youth baseball or softball fields or 12 soccer/multi-use fields, with a welcome center, beer garden and concession stands.

The site is to be ready for tournaments play in spring 2025.

In addition, a similar development has been announced for 280 acres which had been the location for the former Tinley Park Mental Health Center property for a sports complex.