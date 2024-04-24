BTPD's alpacas renamed following contest

BRADLEY — The next time you pay a visit to Perry Farm Park, check out the two alpacas.

They will be freshly sheared of their wool and will officially be known as Chip and Dale.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District Board voted on the names during Monday’s meeting.

The alpacas are currently named Eeyore and Poppy.

Chip and Dale were two of the six names submitted by students from Bradley, Bourbonnais and St. George elementary school districts. All three are within the park district’s boundaries.

The other contenders were Jamal, Fuzz Lightyear, Strawberry, Marshmallow and Oatmeal.

Cherie Smolkovich, BTPD’s director of recreation and marketing asked the five commissioners — Dave Zinanni, Bill Bukowski, Jeff Mullinax, Dave Sadler and Scott Chaplinski — to rank their top three choices.

“It’s been a fun experience. The kids really got into this,” Smolkovich said.

The two male alpacas were donated to BTPD in March by Kathleen Dummer, the owner of Paca Park Place, which is located on five acres in northeastern Kankakee County.

<strong>EXPLORATION STATION</strong>

Exploration Station Manager Annie Scott announced at the meeting she learned Monday that the park district was awarded a $150,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Economic and Community Opportunity.

That grant money will help replace the Exploration Station’s Castle Room exhibit with the Storyland Forest, featuring a two-story tree with interactive features.

“If we are going to replace a beloved part of the museum, which is the castle, we really want to make that stand out, and that $300,000 would take us there,” Scott explained to the board during the board’s November 2023 meeting.

Being awarded the grant would allow for flooring to be replaced as well as new furniture, add more pieces, furniture and toys, Scott said.

The proposed total cost for the project is $300,000. The park district is funding the remaining $150,000.

“I’d like to take advantage of grants for future projects,” Scott said after the meeting.