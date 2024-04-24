Bourbonnais family wins $4K, places 3rd on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'

BOURBONNAIS — A funny local video involving eyelashes placed third on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” during an episode which aired Sunday.

Jaydee Estes, 23, of Bourbonnais, was one of three finalists on AFV. By placing third, she won a $4,000 prize.

Estes owns an eyelash extension business and is a licensed esthetician.

In the video Estes created and submitted to AFV, she pranked her mom, Gloria Galvan, 52, of Bourbonnais, using eyelash extensions. She put some big strip lash extensions over her mom’s natural lash extensions and then recorded her reaction after seeing them.

After the results of the show aired Sunday, Estes said she was thrilled.

“I was so excited just to finally tell my family and friends because a lot of people were asking me what the results were,” she said.

Estes and her mom were feeling good after finding out the results.

“We feel super happy and just honored to be a part of such a big show in America. We were excited to see our faces on TV,” Estes said.

Estes also noted she enjoyed the interview that she and her mom had with AFV host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Ribeiro is the current host of AFV, a show that receives some 150,000 videos a year. Ribeiro is best known for playing Carlton Banks on the TV show “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1990-96.

Estes told Ribeiro to mention her hometown of Bourbonnais during the show because she wanted to give her hometown a shoutout.

The AFV crews were easy and kind to work with, Estes said.

The first grand-prize winning video involved two girls baking when all of a sudden their dog eats what was on the counter. The second-place winning video involved a little boy who had a hot dog in one hand and a frog in the other, and he accidentally bites the frog.

The second-place winner took home $6,000. The first-place winner took home $20,000 and gets a chance to win $100,000 at the end of the AFV season.

“We’re happy for the other contestants who won first and second place,” Estes said. “It was an honor and privilege to be apart of the show. We were just really excited to be on TV.”

Estes had family and friends over to watch the show Sunday.

“All our family were clapping and cheering, taking pictures, so we had a really good time,” she said.

Estes said since the video became so popular that it helped her eyelash business.

“It’s definitely helped my lash business and I’m super grateful for that,” Estes said.

After recording the video last year, Estes posted the video on social media on TikTok and Instagram, where it did well, gathering more than 14 million views between the two platforms. Estes began to gain a lot of followers once the video went viral.

Estes thought her video would do well on AFV, a show which has been on television since January 1990.

Among hundreds of submitted videos, Estes’ video was one of the final videos selected.

In its 34 seasons to date, AFV has awarded more than $17 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million home-viewer-supplied videotapes.

Estes will likely submit more videos to contests or TV shows. She also said she will always keep doing pranks on her clients. She described her clients as ones who have good personalities and would be OK with the pranks.

Her plans for the prize money?

Estes will use the prize money to pay off some bills, her schooling, and maybe take her family out to dinner.

To view Estes’ video, check it out <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@jaydeezully_23/video/7229660876398185770?_r=1&_t=8lTCBoL7lBW" target="_blank">here</a> on TikTok.