Bourbonnais' Community Campus project nears completion

BOURBONNAIS — T-minus two months and counting for the opening of Bourbonnais’ Community Campus.

It is one the largest projects the village of Bourbonnais has ever undertaken.

The $18.1 million project is scheduled to officially open during June’s annual Friendship Festival. Ground was broken in November 2022.

A few weeks ago, Assistant Administrator Laurie Cyr was touring the project site. Some of the speakers on the stage were being tested.

“It was one of those moments I was walking on Festival Drive, and it showed how it will feel when completed,” Cyr said.

The project has transformed Robert Goselin Park, Children’s Safety Town and the pavilion into a state-of-the-art venue.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Cyr said.

It all started five years ago with the initial meeting. Ideas were talked about and the journey began.

It would lead village officials to tour about eight other communities to help put together the plan.

“We put the best parts together,” Administrator Mike Van Mill said. “We probably know 90% of the potential for the campus. It will be the center point of the village. It is helping people investing in the village of Bourbonnais.”

Nicole Gavin said the campus adds to the many attractions offered in Kankakee County.

Gavin is the executive director of Visit Kankakee County, the county’s convention and visitors bureau.

“The Community Campus will serve as a hub for outdoor performances and entertainment, offering a stunning new outdoor space in Kankakee County,” Gavin said. “It will provide essential community and green spaces that benefit both visitors and residents.”

The campus will include two stages for performances, walkways and paths, a splash pad with changing rooms, a playground and seated areas featuring fire pits.

The current picnic pavilion has been renovated. A concession stand is being added for use during events.

The skate park will be located where the village sets up a synthetic mobile ice rink.

The Children’s Safety Town is getting updated with new features for visiting children.

Festival Drive will be the pathway to all points in the campus, including the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s George Letourneau home and Kankakee County’s first log schoolhouse.

“As the village progresses closer to the opening of the Community Campus this summer and to the end of a five-year community development project, I look forward to continuing the family-friendly events residents and businesses have previously welcomed, as well as introducing a new and exciting lineup appealing to all ages,” said Lindy Casey, the village’s Marketing and Public Engagement manager.

“The 12.5-acre state-of-the-art outdoor regional entertainment venue and central gathering space will, of course, birth new engagement events.”

Those events will include Festival Street Lunchtime Eats; Fridays @ 5, a summer concert series; open mic nights; senior socials; teen night Tuesdays; business strolls; village board and brew (coffee, not beer, to be clear); picnics in the park; Christmas in July ice rink events; safety programming and more are slated for this summer, Casey said.

When ground was broken, Mayor Paul Schore emphasized it would be completed in 18 months.

He has not been disappointed.

“It’s coming along well, Schore said. “The contractors and subcontractors have really stayed on this. They have done a very good job.”

Through it all, teamwork has been key to the success of the project, Van Mill said.

“It has been a great team effort. I am very proud of what everyone has put into this project,” Van Mill said. “They know their areas and work well together.”

The Village of Bourbonnais had a record-breaking response from thousands of participants throughout the Community Campus master planning process who helped shape the vision for this historic project, Lindy Casey, the village’s Marketing and Public Engagement Manager said.

It is a direct result of what residents told us (the village) they wanted and what can come from working together as a community. Bourbonnais may not have a dedicated downtown area like some of our neighbors. We’ll proudly have a Community Campus comprised of:

• Two-sided performing arts stage

• Village green event lawn

• Village green viewing hill/winter sledding hill

• Festival Street food truck alley

• Walking trails

• Concession stand

• Shaded café area

• Renovated covered pavilion

• ADA-friendly modern playground

• Outdoor restrooms & family-changing facilities with showers

• Increased on-site parking

• Renovated & open-to-the-public safety town

• Firepits & casual sitting spaces

• Seasonal 100-person splash pad

• (Synthetic) Ice Rink

• Skate Park & Event Plaza (returning)

