Red Hots for the Riverwalk

Residents might begin to imagine a scenic stroll along the East Riverwalk with a red hot in hand.

The Currents of Kankakee teamed up with Jaenicke’s Root Beer Stand on Monday to raise funds for the trees and plants that will help beautify the 1-acre first phase of the planned 4-mile Kankakee Riverwalk.

The first phase is known as the East Riverwalk and is located at the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue.

Jaenicke’s, located near the site on East River Street, donated 50% of all sales to the riverwalk effort in honor of Earth Day.

Visitors also had the chance to learn more about The Currents of Kankakee and win trees and plants for their own yards.

The Currents of Kankakee is the umbrella organization for the proposed riverfront development of the 4-mile stretch of the Kankakee River flowing through the city from the Frank Lloyd Wright historic properties to Riverside Medical Center.

Working in conjunction with The Currents of Kankakee is the Kankakee Riverfront Society, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the implementation of the Kankakee Riverfront Master Plan.

The society includes city of Kankakee and Kankakee Valley Park District officials and other community leaders whose mission is “to make The Currents of Kankakee an extraordinary riverfront experience that will transform the region’s image, raise its marketplace appeal and enhance its quality of life,” according to The Currents of Kankakee website.

The Currents of Kankakee brand for the Kankakee Riverfront effort was created and is owned by the Kankakee Riverfront Society.

Kankakee Riverfront Society executive director Bill Yohnka said after the lunch rush that the turnout had been great. He was hopeful more would treat themselves to some Jaeniicke’s on the pleasant, sunny Monday.

The Kankakee River-focused development on a 1-acre parcel near the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue, had a cost projection in $3-million to $3.5-million range.

The city had been hoping to award the construction contract for the East Riverwalk project this past week, but the lone project bid came in at $5.5 million, far exceeding cost projections.

The bid was rejected by the Kankakee City Council and the project will go out later this spring as certain aspects of the development will be re-evaluated and refined.

As of late February, through state and federal grants and private donations, the city has raised $2,029,600 for the project, located in the 2nd Ward near downtown Kankakee.

Find out more about the project at thecurrentsofkankakee.com.