Iroquois County holds ballot placement lottery

WATSEKA — On April 17, a ballot placement lottery was held at the Iroquois County administrative building. Democrats won the ballot placement lottery and will appear first on the ballot in November. Republicans will appear second on the ballot.

The lottery was followed by the Iroquois County Republican Party county convention.

Seventeen of the 19 elected precinct committeepersons attended the county convention.

Challenger Mitchell Bence defeated the incumbent Lyle Behrends to become the new Iroquois County Republican Party chairman. The vote was 9-8 for Bence. Behrends had served as chairman since 2016.

Dan Huse was reelected vice chairman. He defeated challenger Lindsey Ishmiel. Huse also received nine votes.

Kurt Albers was reelected treasurer without opposition.

Joseph Monack was elected secretary without opposition.

The county has one Democratic precinct committeeperson.

The Iroquois County Republican Party is looking for multiple appointments for the office of precinct committeeperson and for an appointment to a vacancy on the county board in District 2.