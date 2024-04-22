Vera Amiano’s Community Garden blooming in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The community garden returns to the village of Bourbonnais on May 1.

Vera’s Community Garden, in its second year of the pilot program, is named after former Bourbonnais Trustee, Vera Amiano, who served the village for 20 years (1997-2017).

Although she passed away in February 2023, Vera left behind a legacy and the Vera C. Amiano Outstanding Community Service Award and Scholarship Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

Now, with the dedication of the village’s community garden, her roots forever will be planted in Bourbonnais.

Located at Jordan Park, the 6-foot-by-4-foot plots are offered to village residents to rent for $10 each and on a first come, first served basis. Gardeners will receive a starter kit and have access to on-site water.

Applications now are available online at <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a> and in person at the Administration Office at 600 Main St. NW.

Planting season blossoms from May 1 through Nov. 1.

“We look forward to Vera’s Community Garden growing and providing village residents with increased access to fresh foods while promoting a healthy living environment and building meaningful social connections through gardening,” said Tyler Goodrich, community development technician.

New this year, first-time gardeners will have the opportunity to request a garden mentor, and more seasoned gardeners will have the option to provide guidance to other gardeners.

Jordan Park, at the southeast corner of Jordan and Gettysburg drives, serves Belle Aire, Heritage Point and Gettysburg subdivisions. The park is considered a mini-park because of its limited population served and less than an acre in size.

It is one of 23 parks in the village of Bourbonnais.

To learn more about Vera Amiano’s Community Garden and local parks, go to: <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/veras-community-garden" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/veras-community-garden</a>.