National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

Set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in the east parking lot of Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Route 50, Bourbonnais.

All area residents safely can dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescription drugs. Take Back Day is hosted by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group; local law enforcement; Pledge for Life Partnership’s Youth Advisory Council; I-KAN’s Life Education Center; Kankakee County Health Department; State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais; and State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex.

The Bradley Lions Club also will be participating in the day’s event, collecting unused eyeglasses to send on a sight preservation mission to areas where eye care and eyeglasses are unavailable.