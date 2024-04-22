Kankakee Farmers' Market announces vendor lineup for upcoming season

Twenty-six years ago, a tradition began in Kankakee that has become a beloved part of the outdoor season. The Kankakee Farmers’ Market since has grown into a large event for people to gather and patronize local vendors, all while enjoying food from tasty local eateries and music from talented local musicians.

The market returns at 8 a.m. May 4 to its stomping grounds in the parking lot of South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street. More than 50 vendors are slated to be on the full-time schedule, meaning they’ll appear from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in May through October.

On the first day of the season, Kankakee County Humane Foundation will be on site for an adoption event where several dogs from the shelter will be available for meet and greets.

The following 52 vendors are participating in the market full time.

• Bamboo Island Snack Shack

• Basu Farm

• Beaver Rub Spice Company

• Bo Leaf

• C-Mac’s Smoothies

• C&L Fine Goods Boutique

• Cakes & Goodies

• Catch the Sun with Stained Glass

• Char Char’s BBQ

• Cinnamon King

• Connect Roasters

• Cranky Mike’s

• CSW Farms

• Dr. Becker’s Bites

• Earth Mama

• Essential Smoothies

• First Fruits

• Flat Rock Farm Co

• Goat Trax Farm

• Good Morning Bakery

• Gracie Pie Apothecary

• Great American Bagel

• Hardin’s Family Farm

• Harvest Table Foods

• Jerry’s Jerky

• Joe Dinks Bread Co

• John Bailey Honey

• Little Angels’ Secret

• Llama Bean Coffee Co

• Locavore Farm

• LoveALatte Coffee

• Martinez Tacos

• Miabellas Inc

• Mike’s Natural Pork

• Miller Girl Candle Co

• Natural Formations Jewelry

• Nuts To Go Corp

• Ozee Farms

• Refill Me LLC

• Schiel Food Service

• Seed Living

• Songbird Hill Farm, LLC

• Sonoma Farm

• Sprinkled With Glitter

• Stamper Cheese Company

• Steep & Spice LLC

• Stoub Family Farms, LLC

• Sweet Darren’s

• Tasty Tomato Treats

• The Flower Cart

• Thrive Mushrooms

• Topsoldiers Productions

For updates and more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket</a>.

<strong>MAY</strong>

May 4: Shelby Ryan

May 11: King & Ross

May 18: Allan Laskey Combo

May 25: Astro Circus

<strong>JUNE</strong>

June 1: Todd Hazelrigg

June 8: Tom Lowery Trio

June 15: The Ginger Wit Band

June 22: The Tall Paul Band

June 29: Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra

<strong>JULY</strong>

July 6: Kyle Hurd

July 13: Tim Rehmer

July 20: Beeso & Friends

July 27: The Travelling Radio Show

<strong>AUGUST</strong>

Aug. 3: Grant & Alaina Bahr & Mary Claire Dwyer

Aug. 10: Vern ‘N’ Vern

Aug. 17: John Sather with Linda

Aug. 24: KEDABRA

Aug. 31: Chris James

<strong>SEPTEMBER</strong>

Sept. 7: Ryan Leggott

Sept. 14: Hispanic Heritage event

Sept. 21: Fox Crossing Stringband

Sept. 28: Ken and Sara Hazelrigg

<strong>OCTOBER</strong>

Oct. 5: The John Webber Band

Oct. 12: Andrew David

Oct. 19: The Katzpa Jammas

Oct. 26: Kelli Bonomo