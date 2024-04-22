Downtown Kankakee cleaned up for Earth Day

More than two dozen volunteers gathered on a windy morning for the Earth Day Cleanup, hosted Saturday by the Kankakee Public Library Youth Services team in downtown Kankakee.

Cleanup coordinator Molly Ulrich, a youth services staff member at the library, estimated 20 large bags of trash were collected in the several blocks surrounding the downtown area, including the lot that hosts the Farmers Market, which begins May 4.

Library staff and local volunteers were joined by 13 volunteers from Olivet Nazarene University, as the group removed hundreds of gallons of litter from the landscape.