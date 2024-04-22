Community hoops: 10th annual Tyjuan Hagler Foundation Basketball Tournament

Hoopers took to the hardwood in Kankakee on Saturday morning in a series of all-star and tournament basketball games.

The 10th annual Tyjuan Hagler Foundation Basketball Tournament featured eight matchups at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter.

Three preliminary high school games, a girls and a boys junior high game, an Old School game for ages 50 and older and an adult game preceded the final event of the day — the high school championship game.

Players of all ages enjoyed the day-long event hosted by Hagler’s foundation, which also will host its 17th annual Kidz-Kan-Do Football & Cheerleading Camp this summer for free for youth ages 6 to 18 in the community.

Hagler is a Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate who played football at the University of Cincinnati and in the National Football League with the Indianapolis Colts. He was a member of the Colts when they defeated the Chicago Bears in the 2007 Super Bowl.

His foundation is based on the principles of developing good character, which includes the ability to make good decisions, to be respectful and to assume responsibility for one’s own actions.

The basketball tournament helps fund the annual Kidz-Kan-Do camp held each June. This year’s free camp will be June 1 at Bishop McNamara High School.

For more information and to register for the June camp, go to <a href="https://www.tyjuanhaglerfoundation.com" target="_blank">tyjuanhaglerfoundation.com</a>.