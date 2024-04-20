Trustees approve request to build 8 duplexes

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees adopted an ordinance rezoning 2.4 acres on East Bethel Drive just east of North Convent Street in Bourbonnais during Monday’s meeting of the board.

The approval gives the green light for the construction of eight duplexes.

The request was made by Municipal Trust and Savings Bank Trust No. 2734, the owner and developer of the land, during Monday’s meeting.

They asked that three lots located on Heritage Meadows Circle be rezoned from B-1 Central Commercial Business to R-4 two-family residence.

The three lots were originally zoned business in 2007, according to the application.

According to documents, the village’s planning commission and zoning board of appeals approved the application at its March 28 meeting.