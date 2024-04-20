KLASEY: A case of highway robbery

In the summer of 1930, Kankakee County (along with the rest of the nation), was slipping deeper into the Great Recession. Nationally, some four million people had lost their jobs; locally, the number was in the thousands. Some unemployed people took any kind of temporary job that was available, working for cash; others sold apples or other items on street corners.

A small percentage of individuals (some unemployed, but more often those looking for “easy money”) turned to crime. The front page of the Kankakee Daily Republican regularly displayed reports of criminal activities ranging from chicken theft to home burglaries to armed robberies.

For example, on June 30, 1930, the newspaper informed readers that “Four holdups, each by several armed men in automobiles, were effected last night in the vicinity of Kankakee, the victims being relieved of a total of about $90 in cash, two watches, and a man’s vest.”

Two weeks later, on July 14, Kankakee Police Chief John Stack issued a statement: “You have only to read your daily newspapers to learn that a great crime wave is sweeping our country …. This wave of crime does not confine itself to the large cities, but stretches out to the small cities, and our city has had its share of law violators, who have kept the police busy both day and night.”

Stack urged “the law-abiding public” to cooperate with police. “I would suggest,” he stated, “that all crimes be reported promptly to police headquarters and that you call the attention of the police to all suspicious characters with whom you come in contact …. By taking such precautions as these, the public can aid materially in stemming the tide of criminal activities in our city.”

Late in the evening of July 24, two robberies carried out by “armed men in an automobile” were reported to police.

“It is believed that both robberies were effected by the same gang,” the Daily Republican noted.

One of the holdups, which occurred on a state highway south of Kankakee, netted $23 in cash. The other robbery was on Route 25 (now Illinois 115) near the Koerner Airport. It was the second time that the victim, Russell Mann, had been targeted by the robbers. He had previously been held up on June 29, losing $18 and his watch.

The pattern of late-night holdups by two or three armed men driving a Chevrolet vehicle was repeated on Saturday, August 2. In its August 4 edition, the Daily Republican described the crimes: “The armed automobile bandits who have been operating on the state highways and side roads of this vicinity during the past several weeks were busy again last Saturday evening, as shown by the reports of six persons who were their victims …. A practically new automobile was taken by the three highwaymen in one of the holdups.”

Four of the victims — Harold Pontious, Dick Burger, and two unnamed female companions — were robbed of a small amount of money on a road just west of the Florence Stove Company plant. The other victims, Don Curtis and an unnamed woman, were held up on a road east of Route 49 (now Illinois 50) near Splear Road. In a change of pattern, the three bandits took not only two watches, but also made off with Curtis’ vehicle, a 1929 Oldsmobile.

<strong>BREAK IN THE CASE</strong>

A break in the case came when one of the holdup victims provided police with a partial license plate number for the robbers’ vehicle. Kankakee police “began a long vigil on the highway, day and night, searching for a Chevrolet automobile with the four numbers.”

On the afternoon of August 6, Chief Stack, accompanied by Detective Ed Immings and Officer Gene LaFontaine, were on Highway 25, near the Koerner Airport, when they spotted a Chevrolet with the partial license number heading toward Kankakee. “Turn around and follow that car,” Stack told Officer LaFontaine, who was driving.

The Chevrolet, with a male driver and two women passengers, parked in the 100 block of S. Schuyler Avenue. The women entered the McLellan variety store, while the man walked south on Schuyler and west on Merchant, then went into a pawn shop on East Avenue. Stack and his men watched from outside the shop, the Daily Republican reported, and “saw the man take a watch from his pocket and start negotiations for pawning it.”

George Cleary, 24, of Chebanse, was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he admitted taking part in the holdups. He also identified the other three members of the robbery gang: his 19-year-old brother Willard, also a Chebanse resident; Charles W. “Chuck” Davis, 31, of Peoria, and Lester Bohannan, 18, of Peoria Heights.

The younger Cleary was arrested at his home that afternoon; Davis and Bohannan were taken into custody in Peoria on the morning of August 7. In succeeding days, police recovered some of the loot taken in the robbery spree: five watches from the attic of the Cleary house, and a sixth timepiece hidden in the ashes of a stove at the house. The 1929 Oldsmobile stolen from Don Curtis on August 2 was found abandoned near Pekin, Illinois, south of Peoria.

Although the Cleary brothers readily confessed to being part of the bandit gang and taking part in at least seven robberies, the Peoria men at first denied involvement. After being identified by a number of victims, however, Davis and Bohannan admitted to committing the Kankakee robberies and several similar holdups in the Peoria area.

<strong>‘LEADER OF THE GANG’</strong>

They then made a startling charge, claiming that George Cleary’s wife, Nellie, “was the leader of the gang.” They said that she “rode in the back seat of the car with them on their holdup excursions and that after money and watches were stolen they were handed to her for disposal.”

Mrs. Cleary, 40, was arrested, but strongly denied the accusation. She was quoted in the August 12, 1930, edition of the Daily Republican as saying, “I never done anything. I was just sitting in the car and I never stole anything.” Kankakee County Judge Bert L. FitzGerald set high bonds for all five of the accused, and ordered them held for the October session of the grand jury.

The three Clearys, Davis and Bohannan were indicted by the grand jury on Friday, October 10, and entered “not guilty” pleas at their arraignment hearing. Kankakee County State’s Attorney T.R. Johnston informed them that their case “would be first up for trial on Monday.”

In a surprise move on Monday morning, the four men changed their pleas to “guilty” and were sentenced to prison terms of one year to life by Circuit Judge A. W. DeSelm. George Cleary and Charles Davis were sent to the Joliet penitentiary, while the younger Cleary and Lester Bohannan were ordered to the state reformatory at Pontiac. Charges against Mrs. Cleary were dismissed by the state when the four men pleaded guilty “All agreed that she had taken no active part in any of the robberies, nor had she received any of the loot,” the newspaper reported.

John Stack had a long career in law enforcement, serving twice as police chief in Kankakee. From 1921 to 1929, however, he was in charge of a police department responsible for a much larger territory. What was that department?

Answer: The State Highway Police (now the Illinois State Police), which was created under Illinois Governor Len Small and headquartered in Kankakee. John Stack was the first chief of that police force, which consisted of one hundred motorcycle patrolmen whose responsibility was to enforce the state’s motor vehicle laws and respond to serious crimes committed in small towns and rural areas.