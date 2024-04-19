Authorities investigate double-fatal in Iroquois County

LODA — A crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of Oak Street and Washington Street in Loda claimed the lives of two people April 14, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police said in a release.

The driver of a 2008 Chrysler 200, 35-year-old Amber Garrelts, of Loda, and a passenger on a 2012 Harley Ultra-Glide, 60-year-old Greta Naese, of Chebanse, were both pronounced dead at the hospital where they had been transported with serious injuries, the release said.

The driver of the motorcycle, 65-year-old Lester Naese, of Chebanse, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

Preliminary results of an investigation show Garrelts failed to slow down to avoid an accident as she approached the motorcycle as it attempted to make a left-hand turn, the release said.

Iroquois County deputies were assisted by Buckley Fire/EMS, Gibson City EMS, Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and Loda Fire Department.