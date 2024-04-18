Musical lineup set for 2024 Kankakee Farmers' Market

Music will soon be filling the air Saturday mornings at the gazebo in downtown Kankakee as the musical lineup has been announced for the 2024 Kankakee Farmers’ Market.

Starting on Saturday, May 4, and running through Saturday, Oct. 26, the farmers’ market is held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the corner of East Merchant Street and South Schuyler Avenue.

<strong>MAY</strong>

May 4: Shelby Ryan

May 11: King & Ross

May 18: Allan Laskey Combo

May 25: Astro Circus

<strong>JUNE</strong>

June 1: Todd Hazelrigg

June 8: Tom Lowery Trio

June 15: The Ginger Wit Band

June 22: The Tall Paul Band

June 29: Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra

<strong>JULY</strong>

July 6: Kyle Hurd

July 13: Tim Rehmer

July 20: Beeso & Friends

July 27: The Travelling Radio Show

<strong>AUGUST</strong>

Aug. 3: Grant & Alaina Bahr & Mary Claire Dwyer

Aug. 10: Vern ‘N’ Vern

Aug. 17: John Sather with Linda

Aug. 24: KEDABRA

Aug. 31: Chris James

<strong>SEPTEMBER</strong>

Sept. 7: Ryan Leggott

Sept. 14: Hispanic Heritage event

Sept. 21: Fox Crossing Stringband

Sept. 28: Ken and Sara Hazelrigg

<strong>OCTOBER</strong>

Oct. 5: The John Webber Band

Oct. 12: Andrew David

Oct. 19: The Katzpa Jammas

Oct. 26: Kelli Bonomo

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket</a>.