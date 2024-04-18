Musical lineup set for 2024 Kankakee Farmers' Market

Music will soon be filling the air Saturday mornings at the gazebo in downtown Kankakee as the musical lineup has been announced for the 2024 Kankakee Farmers’ Market.
Starting on Saturday, May 4, and running through Saturday, Oct. 26, the farmers’ market is held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the corner of East Merchant Street and South Schuyler Avenue.
<strong>MAY</strong>
May 4: Shelby Ryan
May 11: King & Ross
May 18: Allan Laskey Combo
May 25: Astro Circus
<strong>JUNE</strong>
June 1: Todd Hazelrigg
June 8: Tom Lowery Trio
June 15: The Ginger Wit Band
June 22: The Tall Paul Band
June 29: Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra
<strong>JULY</strong>
July 6: Kyle Hurd
July 13: Tim Rehmer
July 20: Beeso & Friends
July 27: The Travelling Radio Show
<strong>AUGUST</strong>
Aug. 3: Grant & Alaina Bahr & Mary Claire Dwyer
Aug. 10: Vern ‘N’ Vern
Aug. 17: John Sather with Linda
Aug. 24: KEDABRA
Aug. 31: Chris James
<strong>SEPTEMBER</strong>
Sept. 7: Ryan Leggott
Sept. 14: Hispanic Heritage event
Sept. 21: Fox Crossing Stringband
Sept. 28: Ken and Sara Hazelrigg
<strong>OCTOBER</strong>
Oct. 5: The John Webber Band
Oct. 12: Andrew David
Oct. 19: The Katzpa Jammas
Oct. 26: Kelli Bonomo
For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket</a>.