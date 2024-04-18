Kankakee tax rate under $5 for first time in over 10 years

KANKAKEE — It is publicly unknown what kind of dancer Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis may be, but the Kankakee City Council nearly found out.

At Monday’s council meeting, Curtis reported the city’s property tax rate had fallen to $4.86 and this marked the first time the city had been below the $5 mark in numerous years.

The last time the city property tax rate was below $5 was in Fiscal Year 2012 when it was $4.88.

While Curtis remained in his chair in the city council chambers — rather than doing a celebratory dance — he noted the 2022 rate payable in 2023 was $5.16.

To demonstrate how sharply the tax rate has fallen, Curtis noted the 2017 rate payable in 2018 was an eye-popping $8.31. It was at that time, the city council adopted the 2-percentage-point sales tax increase to fund the police and fire pension funds, rather than funding those accounts through property taxes.

Then an alderman, Curtis led the effort to increase the city’s sales tax rate to 8.25% to ease the strain on residential and business property taxes.

Based on the new rate, the owner of a city property valued at $150,000 will pay a city property tax bill of $2,430. This bill does not reflect other taxing districts, such as schools and park districts.

In the previous tax year when the city’s tax rate was $5.16, the owner’s bill would have been $2,580. Going back to when the tax rate was $8.31, the bill would have been $4,150.

Curtis noted those figures represent a 41.5% reduction during the six-year span.

He thanked all the council members and city employees for their work in allowing the city to move its finances in this direction.

Curtis has been adamant that if the city hopes to attract residential development — one of his chief goals — property taxes must be in order.

The mayor also noted the city’s valuation also continues to expand. He said the city’s 2023 equalized assessed valuation stands at $296.4 million. In 2022, the EAV figure was $270.9 million.

By comparison, in 2018 the city’s equalized assessed valuation was $210 million, meaning the city valuation has grown by $86 million.