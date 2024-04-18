2024 Merchant Street MusicFest lineup announced

Love, peace and good vibes will be coming to the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square during the final weekend of July.

Love, Peace, & Good Vibes is the theme for this year’s Merchant Street MusicFest, a two-day event featuring music across three stages, art vendors, food trucks and more. The 2024 festival is set for July 26-27, and the lineup was announced Thursday morning.

Headlining this year’s festival on Saturday night is Vertical Horizon, best known for their 1999 hit “Everything You Want.” The group is an alternative rock band out of Washington D.C. They’ll hit the Merchant Street Stage at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Local H, known for its Mainstream Rock hit “Bound for the Floor,” will hit the Hill Street stage at 9:30 p.m.

Headlining that main stage on Friday night will be Verzatile, a group out of Chicago that plays various genres.

The following list is this year’s lineup, in chronological order.

• <strong>DJ Juan D</strong> will be on the Merchant Street Stage from 5-10 p.m. Friday.

• <strong>Allan Laskey Combo</strong> (out of Grant Park, playing cool jazz and blues) will perform at 5:10 p.m. Friday on the Platform Stage.

• <strong>Leigh Evin and the Lowdown</strong> (out of Kankakee, playing rock) will perform at 5:15 p.m. Friday on the Hill Stage.

• <strong>Cosmic Rewind</strong> (out of Bourbonnais, playing rock and pop) will perform at 5:45 p.m. Friday on the Merchant Street Stage.

• <strong>Brookwood Drive</strong> (out of Chicago, playing blues and rock) will perform at 6:20 p.m. Friday on the Platform Stage.

• <strong>Shaper</strong> (out of Kankakee, playing math rock) will perform at 6:20 p.m. Friday on the Hill Stage.

• <strong>Little Victory</strong> (out of Chicago, playing rock and blues) will perform at 7:15 p.m. Friday on the Merchant Street Stage.

• <strong>Nathan Graham</strong> (out of Chicago, playing soulful Americana) will perform at 7:25 p.m. Friday on the Hill Stage.

• <strong>Ivy Ford</strong> (out of Chicago, playing blues) will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the Platform Stage.

• <strong>Big Lagniappe</strong> (out of Joliet, playing New Orleans brass) will perform at 8:35 p.m. Friday on the Merchant Street Stage.

• <strong>Mike Mains & the Branches</strong> (out of Michigan, playing indie rock) will perform at 8:40 p.m. Friday on the Hill Stage.

• <strong>Nick Moss Band</strong> (out of Chicago, playing blues) will perform at 8:55 p.m. Friday on the Platform Stage.

• <strong>Them Coulee Boys</strong> (out of Wisconsin, playing folk) will perform at 10 p.m. Friday on the Hill Stage.

• <strong>Verzatile</strong> (out of Chicago, playing various genres) will perform at 10 p.m. Friday on the Merchant Street Stage.

• <strong>DJ Jason Neuman</strong> will be on the Merchant Street Stage from 2-10 p.m. Saturday.

• <strong>RainbowColorClowns</strong> (out of Kankakee, playing indie rock and pop) will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday on the Hill Stage.

• <strong>Kankakee Community Gospel Choir</strong> will perform at 2:15 p.m. Saturday on the Merchant Street Stage.

• <strong>Jake Vaughn</strong> (out of Kankakee) will perform at 2:15 p.m. Saturday on the Platform Stage.

• <strong>Wheels North</strong> (out of Chicago, playing progressive new grass) will perform at 2:35 p.m. Saturday on the Hill Stage.

• <strong>The Selectones</strong> (out of Joliet, playing reggae) will perform at 3:10 p.m. Saturday on the Merchant Street Stage.

• <strong>Emily Chloe Quinn Ensemble</strong> (out of Chicago, playing baroque piano pop) will perform at 3:25 p.m. Saturday on the Platform Stage.

• <strong>Soultru</strong> (out of the Quad Cities, playing soul) will perform at 3:45 p.m. Saturday on the Hill Stage.

• <strong>Radio Free Honduras</strong> (out of Chicago, playing Latin folk rock) will perform at 4:20 p.m. Saturday on the Merchant Street Stage.

• <strong>Big Dog Mercer</strong> (out of Chicago, playing blues) will perform at 4:35 p.m. Saturday on the Platform Stage.

• <strong>Beeso & Friends</strong> (out of Kankakee, playing jam, rock and funk) will perform at 4:55 p.m. Saturday on the Hill Stage.

• <strong>South City Revival</strong> (out of Chicago, playing country and roots/rock) will perform at 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the Merchant Street Stage.

• <strong>Traveling Radio Show</strong> (out of Kankakee, playing country roots with blues, rock and funk) will perform at 5:50 p.m. Saturday on the Platform Stage.

• <strong>Kiss the Tiger</strong> (out of Minneapolis, playing rock) will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday on the Hill Stage.

• <strong>Renaldo Domino & the Heavy Sounds</strong> (out of Chicago, playing soul and funk) will perform at 7:10 p.m. Saturday on the Merchant Street Stage.

• <strong>Elizabeth Moen</strong> (out of Chicago, playing blues) will perform at 7:10 p.m. Saturday on the Hill Stage.

• <strong>A Patch of Blues</strong> (out of Chicago, playing blues and soul) will perform at 7:15 p.m. Saturday on the Platform Stage.

• <strong>Radkey</strong> (out of St. Joesph, Mo., playing rock and punk) will perform at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on the Hill Stage.

• <strong>The South Side Social Club</strong> (out of Kankakee, playing pop and rock) will perform at 8:35 p.m. Saturday on the Merchant Street Stage.

• <strong>Fuzzy Jeffries</strong> (out of Kankakee, playing blues and rock) will perform at 8:40 p.m. Saturday on the Platform Stage.

• <strong>Local H</strong> (out of Zion, playing rock) will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the Hill Stage.

• <strong>Vertical Horizon</strong> (out of Washington D.C., playing alternative rock) will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday on the Merchant Street Stage.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com</a>.