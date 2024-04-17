Manteno OKs new tourism pact

MANTENO — Manteno made it official that its relationship with Visit Kankakee County, the county’s organization formerly known as the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, will continue.

On Monday, the Manteno Village Board unanimously approved the intergovernmental agreement among the county, city of Kankakee, village of Bourbonnais and Visit Kankakee County for the promotion of tourism in the area.

The new agreement begins July 1.

“With us it was kind of a no-brainer,” Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said after the meeting. “We get to keep the services of the CVB, and the only difference really is the hotels instead of sending their monthly [tax] payment to the county, they’ll send it to the village treasurer.”

The Visit Kankakee County board approved in March the new formula to fund the bureau.

In the new two-year agreement, each contributing member’s annual dues to the tourism organization is $60,000 plus $5,000 for each hotel. Manteno has two hotels so its annual dues to the tourism bureau will be $70,000.

Nugent said the agreement is basically a “wash” for the village.

The Kankakee City Council is expected to approve the agreement at its May 6 council meeting.

“We’ll pay [Visit Kankakee County] the $70,000, and then we’ll collect the tax over the course of the year,” Nugent said. “If we collect more than $70,000, it goes in our coffers. If we collect less than $70,000, we have to make it up. Over the last several years, it’s been $74,000, $76,000.”

The overage will go in the village’s general fund. The money comes from a 5%-per-room hotel tax.

The formula change was necessary when the village of Bradley made it official in March of its desire to pull out of the previous long-standing IGA that funded the tourism bureau.

All the hotel tax from the county’s hotels and motels went to the CVB. Bradley contributed the bulk of the funding, approximately $600,000 of the nearly $1 million budget.

Other aspects of the new IGA is that each organization member gets a seat on the board of directors, membership is open to county and municipalities with a population base greater than 7,500 and dues are not required to come through hotel taxes.

Dues to the organization, which was founded in 1983, can come through any source, and each community can use the tax revenue as it sees fit.

“Ever since the CVB has been in place, we’ve always had one seat on the board,” Nugent said.

Bourbonnais village officials approved joining the revamped Visit Kankakee County organization.

At Monday’s board meeting, trustees approved the ordinance by a 6-0 vote following its second reading.

If approved by government agencies involved — Bourbonnais, Manteno, Kankakee and Kankakee County — the new board begins July 1.

“I’m excited. This is great progress moving forward and it’s wonderful to have the support of the village of Bourbonnais,” said Nicole Gavin, executive director of the tourism organization.

Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill explained the village will pay $60,000 annually during the two-year intergovernmental agreement.

In February, Visit Kankakee County members proposed a two-year agreement based on each contributing member annual dues to the tourism organization, formerly known as the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, equal to $60,000, plus $5,000 for each hotel operating within their corporate boundaries.

The municipalities would collect their own hotel tax and then pay their participation fee to Visit Kankakee County.

The village of Bradley is opting out when the current agreement expires June 30.