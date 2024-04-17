First bid for East Riverwalk rejected, comes in $2M over cost estimate

KANKAKEE — The lone bid for the East Riverwalk project has been rejected as the bid came in perhaps $2 million — or about 57% — more than the estimated cost.

The Kankakee River-focused development on a 1-acre parcel near the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue, had a cost projection in the $3-million to $3.5-million range.

However, the lone bid, from Rolling Meadows-based BEAR Construction, which has a location in Bradley, came in at $5,529,969.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the council, by a 13-0 vote, approved a resolution rejecting the BEAR bid which was opened on April 4.

While the project is not heading back to the drawing board, Mayor Chris Curtis and city engineer Neil Piggush said the project will be reviewed to see where some cuts or alterations can be made in an effort to bring it in at a more reasonable cost.

Piggush described the project as “complicated” and tucked in a small parcel.

“There are a lot of intricate pieces on a small site,” he said.

The goal is to have the project out for a bid a second time in late May. The plan is to award the construction project in July and with site work beginning in August.

The rebidding will most likely push back the project’s completion from late-May 2025 to mid- to late-summer 2025.

<strong>‘EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED’</strong>

The chief goal is to see greater participation from local construction companies in the bidding process. Curtis is hoping for at least three bidders.

While “extremely disappointed” with the first bidding go-around, Curtis said the situation may be a “blessing in disguise.”

Immediately following the higher-than-expected bid, Curtis said Piggush Engineering and Hitchcock Design Group, the team which led years of discussions and design plans for the East Riverwalk, started analyzing cost saving measures.

According to the plans bid, the parcel is to feature a raised viewing deck — about 10 feet above — as well as paved areas. The site will feature a pavilion, restrooms and a small parking area.

Curtis stressed the cost savings would not alter the appearance of the park, but rather provide a new approach and potentially save significant money.

Curtis noted even if the BEAR bid had been in line with cost projections and been accepted, work would have been delayed as the city is awaiting the go-ahead from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for the relocation of the endangered species of mussels.

He said that relocation will likely not take place for 60 days at the earliest.

He also noted a project OK is also needed from the Army Corps of Engineers.

<strong>‘RESPONSIBLE ACTION’</strong>

“I’m a firm believer in this project and we will make this project happen and finally realize the potential of our riverfront,” Curtis said.

Curtis also reemphasized his commitment that this project be completed without going to Kankakee taxpayers of today and tomorrow for funding.

The development of the 4-mile stretch of the Kankakee River from the Frank Lloyd Wright historic properties to Riverside Medical Center was started early in the administration of former-Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong.

Curtis picked up the project when he became mayor in May 2021. The East Riverwalk is to be just the first portion of the project. Plans are being developed for the other areas riverwalk sections.

David Baron, a Kankakee 2nd Ward alderman, said the city had no choice but to rebid this project. Starting the first significant portion of this project with such a larger-than-anticipated cost would have “eroded” the public’s trust.

“This is the right action, the responsible action,” Baron said.