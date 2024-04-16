Garbage truck catches fire in Bradley

BRADLEY — A lithium battery, the size used to power a tool such as a cordless drill or saw, that was improperly discarded may have been the cause of a fire on a United Disposal garbage truck owned and operated by Bradley Mayor Mike Watson.

On Sunday afternoon, Watson was on a run collecting garbage from dumpsters when a fire broke out in the area where the waste is emptied into the truck.

There may have been a small explosion. Some Bradley-area residents inquired on Facebook as to the source of an explosion Sunday afternoon.

Watson is the owner-operator of Bradley-based United Disposal.

Watson said he could not definitely say what caused the heat to start the fire — which in all likelihood will lead to the garbage truck being scrapped — but he suspected it was probably lithium batteries.

While smoke started coming out of the storage area of the truck, flames eventually began to rise out of the truck.

Watson was unaware that smoke was coming out of the truck and was initially unaware a fire had started.

He and the truck made it back to the United Disposal lot and the fire was extinguished. No one was injured.

“It’s one of those things,” he said.

Lithium batteries, he noted, have been known to cause fires in waste collection trucks. He said lithium batteries are not to be thrown into regular garbage as they are not to be put into landfills, but that does not stop some people from doing that.

The garbage truck was what he described as a front-end loader truck, meaning it raises a dumpster over the cab of the truck and dumps the waste into the open box-like back of the truck.

He noted he picked up waste from several locations so he would not know where the batteries may have originated. An inspection will be held in an attempt to learn more.

While Watson and insurance reps will drive into a fact-finding mission regarding the fire, the mayor certainly doesn’t want to find himself in the Manteno debate regarding Gotion.

The Kankakee County region is becoming well versed regarding lithium batteries. Gotion, a China-based company, is developing a lithium battery production plant in Manteno in the former Kmart Distribution Center, 333 S. Spruce St.

While the company has received the needed approvals from Manteno to move forward with its project that is projected to employ 2,600, there has been a strong, dedicated opposition to the plant based on two fronts: its connection to China and risks of lithium batteries.