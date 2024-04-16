Free Father’s Day concert led by Allan Dennis

Former Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Conductor Allan Dennis will say farewell and thanks to the Kankakee County community with a free concert of classical and pop music.

The event, billed as Bring Pops to Pops, will be held at 4 p.m. on Father’s Day, June 16, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The concert is free and open to all.

Dennis served as the conductor of the KVSO for 36 years, but the symphony changed professional leadership earlier this year.

There was a luncheon saluting Dennis on April 11 at the Kankakee Country Club. Members of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild, along with other friends, attended.

Dennis told the group that he wanted them to continue to support the orchestra, even though he was no longer a part of it. The symphony and the idea of classical music was way more important than any one person, he said.

“You have no idea how much it means to me to see you all,” Dennis told the audience of about 25 people. He said he cherished his years in Kankakee.

“To me, the KVSO was not a job,” he said.

He would be stopped on the street, he said, and asked, “Aren’t you the orchestra guy?”

Dennis paid tribute to the Women’s Guild, which holds several events each year to raise money for the symphony. Dennis said he is familiar with many orchestras. He spent eight years as president of the Illinois Association of Orchestras and no one auxiliary group in the state has the positive results of the local Women’s Guild.

The free concert will be staffed by several members of the local orchestra. Dennis said they volunteered their time, but he would not hear of it. They are professionals and deserve to be paid, he said. He will do so out of his own pocket.

The free concert will include music from Broadway, including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Sound of Music,” and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ, Superstar.”

Classical selections will include: Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture;” the Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana; part of Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony 5;” “Entrance of the Gladiators;” and Danzon #2.

The encore will be the allegro portion of the “Overture to William Tell.”

Dennis continues to direct the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory’s Symphony Orchestra and invites Kankakeeans to attend that event. The next concert by the that will be at 2, 3 and 7 p.m., Sunday at Pick-Staiger Hall at Northwestern University.