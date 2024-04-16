Event set in Bourbonnais for Spinal Cord Injury Day

United Spinal Association Illinois Chapter is inviting people living with paralysis caused by trauma or medical conditions to a Spinal Cord Injury Day at 9:30 a.m. May 18 at the American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais.

This will be an opportunity to meet peers, learn about complications of injury, adaptive driving, adaptive sports, recreation and more.

To register for this free program and lunch, call USAIC at 708-671-1808, email <a href="mailto:info@ilunitedspinal.org" target="_blank">info@ilunitedspinal.org</a>, or visit <a href="http://ilunitedspinal.org/events" target="_blank">ilunitedspinal.org/events</a>.

Guest speakers from the Office of the Secretary of State, Options Center for Independent Living, Lincoln-Way Special Recreation Association, Mobility Works, Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital and USAIC will share expertise on a variety of topics. A panel of USAIC members will relate their life changing experiences and offer tips on how they manage to live life fully, even with a severe disability.

“Spinal cord injury is a low incidence disability,” said USAIC in a news release. “A person may be the only one who is paralyzed in their neighborhood or town and it can be difficult to find others who understand the impact of paralysis. A goal of the SCI Day is to establish an ongoing network of peers for those personally impacted by paralysis.”