Women Veteran Retreat at KCC set for April 27

Women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces are invited to attend a resource fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at Kankakee Community College’s Building L, in Kankakee.

The Celebrating Women Veterans event is organized by Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, which operates an outpatient clinic in Bourbonnais. The hospital hopes to connect women veterans at the event with services unique to their needs.

Services offered will include:

• Guest speakers

• Financial management

• Career coaching

• Suicide prevention

• Intimate partner violence support

• Military sexual trauma support

• Caregiver support assistance

• Whole health resources

• Personal wellness, including massage therapy, yoga and reiki.

Illinois State Representative Stephanie Kifowit and Air Force Veteran Dr. Rene Dickerson will be among the guest speakers.

VA representatives from mental health, women’s health, reproductive women’s health, maternity care, whole health, suicide prevention, homeless outreach and more will be available during the event.

The event will also feature organizations and agencies that aid women veterans. Among the attending groups are: Social Security Administration; Illinois State Treasurer’s Office; Top Flight Defense; Volunteers of America; Illiana Lady Veterans; Wounded Warrior Project; Merging Veteran Players; Dog Tag; Be Whole with Nekohl; SheForce; Shero Coffee; Brushwood Center; Art Tribe; Local Color Art Studio; The Inner Sparkle Effect; DuPage County Veterans Assistance Commission; Chicago Vet Center; Forest Park Vet Center; Rich Township Assessor’s Office; Northwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center; Illinois Joining Forces, Operation Support Our Troops; Humana, Park Place;, Delta Dental; Honor Flight; AllenForce; Team Red White and Blue; and K-9s for Veterans.

Veterans can also enroll in VA health care and benefits during the event. To enroll, applicants must bring a photo ID and a copy of their DD-214 military discharge form.

Free child care and parking are available at the event’s location. Complimentary lunches will also be available.

Advanced registration is recommended but not required. To register, go to <a href="https://www.HinesVA.Hospital/CelebrateWomenVets" target="_blank">HinesVA.Hospital/CelebrateWomenVets</a>.

“As an Air Force Veteran, myself, I know how important it is to create a safe space for my fellow Sister Veterans,” said G. Priscilla Hall, event organizer, in a news release. “Through shared experiences, support and empowerment, we honor the strength and beauty of women who served while championing health care unique to their needs.”

Kankakee Community College is at 100 College Drive, Kankakee. The event will be in Building L, located in the northern section of the Riverfront Campus.