Bradley parks, Quail and Glenn's, set for upgrades

A pair of Bradley parks took a large step for long-needed upgrades this past week.

The two east Bradley parks — Quail Park and Glenn’s Park — will receive a big boost in terms of a fresh look. The Bradley Village Board last week unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of $230,000 for playground equipment, which the village gained through the state of Illinois bidding process.

The equipment, however, is just one step in the park upgrade process. Mayor Mike Watson said the bids will be sought for installation of the equipment and any other needed upgrades.

The two-acre Quail Park, in the Bradley subdivision of Quail Hollow, immediately south of Armour Road and east of the recently-named Bradley Boulevard, will have $101,321 of equipment installed.

Glenn’s Park, a half-acre park near the River Valley Special Recreation Association at 1335 E. Broadway St., will have equipment installed for designed for those with special needs. The Glenn’s Park equipment totals $128,712.

Watson said bid requests for park equipment installation will go out this week.

In all, the village owns and operates 17 parks.

While the equipment has been purchased and the bids for installation will be sought this spring, the upgrades will not likely be in place until late this year. There is a chance final work will not conclude until early 2025.

Quail Park will feature four pickleball courts, a sheltered area and play areas.

In addition to play areas, Glenn’s Park will also feature a bocce ball court on artificial turf, picnic area as well as an 18-foot-by-18-foot gazebo.

It is the goal of Watson and the village board to attend to the needs of the parks on a systematic basis.

Watson has said when these two park projects are completed, the plan is to move onto another for upgrades.

Of course, Bradley is in the midst of a massive overhaul of its signature park, Lil’s Park, along East North Street. This 15-acre park is going through a $3.56-million upgrade, including the installation of a 6,000-square-foot splash pad for summertime fun.