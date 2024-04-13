PRINT ONLY: IRIS online referral system up and running

KANKAKEE — When Kankakee County Health Administrator John Bevis was asked to explain the health department’s recently launched IRIS online tool for referrals for health services, he put it in the most simplistic terms.

“It’s like riding a bicycle. It’s scary at first but not after,” said Bevis at March 26’s County Board’s Executive Committee meeting.

IRIS stands for Integrated Referral and Intake System. The system was implemented on Feb. 5, and there are now 25 health service agencies on board, up from 17 on day one.

“It’s a web-based program that the health department, and in collaboration with the county board, began the process approximately a year ago from the start of the conversations to the agreement that the health department take on the project,” Bevis said.

IRIS was founded by the Center for Public Partnerships & Research at the University of Kansas. Kankakee County Health Department personnel were trained on the system by a team from Kansas, and Kailee Zito was hired as IRIS coordinator for the KCHD.

Local agencies agree to be a part of IRIS, and what the system does is it makes a connection between a referral individual or agency and a receiving individual or agency.

“An individual who goes to an agency seeking services, that maybe through that discussion is indicating they have other needs that might not be met by the agency that they’re at, would then be asked to allow for their information to be shared,” Bevis said.

Bevis gave an example of someone coming into the health department for an immunization and says they might also say they’re having a substance abuse issue, don’t have a place to stay or don’t have any food. Through IRIS, the health department can make a referral to Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center or a hospital that has a similar program, an agency to help find temporary housing or to a food bank.

“What it does is it sends an email to them saying that you’re interested in these services,” Bevis said. “We hand your information off to them. We get a bounce back message that we have made that referral, that they have received that referral. And then when they have handled your situation, there is another message. The computer system is able to keep track that we have resolved your issue, you have been taken care of and gotten what you needed.”

In the past, an individual might have received a card to see a certain agency to handle their problem, but there was no way of knowing if the person sought them out. Now that person will be contacted by a call or email.

“It closes that loop so to speak,” Bevis said. “… Then once you’re in the system, you’re in the system so that in the future, obviously we have situations come back up again, and your information would be there as long as it’s still correct.”

Zito is also sending out a monthly newsletter to all the agencies that have signed up for IRIS. She wrote in the newsletter that the first full month of having IRIS onboard was a success.

“It took a long road to get here, and we are not done yet, but I have no doubt it will lead to a prosperous future,” she wrote.

There is no charge for families to input their information into IRIS so they can be referred to the necessary services providers. The initial cost of approximately $16,000 for the IRIS program was covered by money the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The ARPA funds are also paying Zito’s salary for the first two-and-half years.

<strong>AGENCIES ON BOARD</strong>

Service providers and agencies that are IRIS partners are: Early Intervention/Child Family Connections, I-KAN Regional Office of Education, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, Iroquois County RPC Worknet Development, Kankakee Community College, Riverside/Pathways, Thresholds, Community Service Council of Northern Will County, Success by 6, Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health, Project SUN; Harbor House, First Taste/KSD, KAN-I-Help, and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

Also partnering are Car Seat-Child Passenger safety program at KCHD, Easter Seals Jumpstart Program, Shielded Glory, KCHD Immunization Program and Aries Consultant Services. Anticipated partners are Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center and Best Care Behavioral Health and Medical Services.

Bevis said the health department will have a number of referrals made through IRIS after the first quarter that ends this weekend. He said the program is growing each week.

“That will happen as this gains traction within the community,” he said.